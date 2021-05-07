Water and Wastewater Treatment Market 2021 Size, Technology Trends, Challenges and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The water and wastewater treatment market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 492.1 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 3.8%.

Market Dynamics

The water treatment industry has evolved significantly over the past few years owing to the technology up-gradation and rising consumer demand. This market covers an extensive and diverse range of applications across plants having varied sizes, applications and critical processes. The demand for water pre-treatment in the industrial sector is increasing constantly with the rise in demand for safe water and surging demographics. For instance, acceptance of feed water treatment in the various industrial sector is catching up in order to meet the silt density index so as to prevent its equipment from corrosion. Industrial wastewater treatment sector has witnessed a significant shift from traditional filtration methodology to ultra & non-membrane filtration systems or efficient centrifugal filters. This constant evolution in water treatment technologies has resulted in enhanced quality wastewater discharge and introduced the trend towards reuse of wastewater.

Increasing residential and commercial industry is also anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth of this market over the study period. Furthermore, market growth is attributed to the rising demand for the tubular micro-filtration system for chemical softening coupled with hollow fiber membrane filters to remove turbidity for sanitary plant discharges. On the flip side, the absence of efficient infrastructure facilities could be a restraining factor for industry development. Compliance with the government’s wastewater quality standards is also considered to be one of the barriers for the players to enter this market.

Types Takeaway

In terms of types, the market is divided as technology, chemical and equipment & services. Of these, equipment & services accounted for the major chunk of the industry revenue throughout the forecast period. Sludge equipment and membrane separation equipment are some of the products considered under this segment. The end-user segment is categorized as municipal and industrial.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, developed regions (North America and Europe) accounted for more than 40% revenue share, collectively. In developed regions, this market is considered to be the capital intensive and is characterized by high operational costs. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), there are around 14,750 water treatment plants in the U.S. alone, serving over 70% of the population. As per the studies, more than 55 Billion users are projected to connect to the water utilities in the U.S. by 2032, the demand for water treatment facilities is anticipated to increase significantly over the forecast period.

Whereas, Asia Pacific countries captured the highest revenue share, i.e. 44.98% in 2017 and is projected to dominate the market during the study period. This region presents potential opportunities for this industry due to favorable factors, such as government regulations in terms of ensuring the quality standards of treated water, and abundant water capacity. Furthermore, Middle East countries are considered to be an important for this market. For instance, according to various studies, the Gulf Cooperation Council has an approximate of USD 40 billion worth of wastewater treatment projects in the coming ten years. This, would, in turn, establish a healthy platform for industry growth.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies namely 3M Purification, WAMGROUP S.p.A., Calgon Carbon, Aquatech International LLC, Danaher Corporation, Degremont, and Siemens are actively operating in this industry. In addition to that, the water and wastewater treatment industry consists of various service providers (e.g. ChemTreat) which offer various solutions for plant maintenance. Strategic collaborations are one of the key strategies adopted by these players. For instance, Veolia acquired Kurlon, US-based nuclear and radioactive waste treatment provider, in April 2017. This acquisition is aimed to expand Veolia’s waste treatment portfolio to radioactive and nuclear waste management.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY TYPES

Technologies

Chemical

Equipment & Services

MARKET, BY END USE

Municipal

Industrial

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

