Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2021 Size, Applications, Challenges and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The next generation sequencing market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 5,618 million by 2017 with growth rate of 9.1%.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) involves an advanced level of genetic sequencing which is a level above the conventional methods such as capillary electrophoresis-based Sanger sequencing. NGS procedure is a multi-step process where a number of smaller laboratory processes combine to form the whole next-generation sequencing process. This includes pre-sequencing steps of sample preparation, target enrichment, library preparation under NGS pre-sequencing, the sequencing procedure under NGS Sequencing and data warehousing and data interpretation under NGS data analysis in the workflow outlook.

NGS technology is used for the wide array of sequencing approaches such as transcriptome, genome, and epigenome of any organism. Sequencing techniques differ primarily based on the development of DNA/RNA samples, i.e. tissue type, organism, experimental conditions, and others. This technology is very effective and flexible for the variety of study in large genomic centers to small-scale laboratories. NGS sequencing method is different from Sanger sequencing at a fundamental level in which instead of one fragment being expanded a time, over millions of fragments are expanded in simultaneous reactions which greatly enhance the sequencing capabilities.

Market Dynamic

The market is primarily driven by the constant growth in demand for genetic sequencing owing to its cost-effectiveness. According to the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), and the significant decrease in the costs for genome sequencing have been witnessed since the first Human Genome Project was initiated in 2000. This has led an increase in uptake of genetic sequencing by various end users such as biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical industries and other, leading to driving the market growth. Furthermore, next-generation sequencing technologies have expanded applications in oncology, infectious disorders, and idiopathic diseases analysis. Additionally, with the technological development of whole-genome sequencing, novel avenues of applicability such as human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and prenatal testing have also been developed, supporting the market growth to great extent.

Technology Takeaway

In terms of technological level, next-generation sequencing is categories into Whole Exon Sequencing (WES), Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), Targeted Sequencing and Resequencing Technique. These approaches encompass smaller fragment length sequencing approaches such as de novo sequencing and others. NGS resequencing and de novo sequencing provide laboratories with a capability to produce high throughput sequencing results.

Targeted sequencing captured the significant share of the global market. This sequencing enables researchers to isolate and the sequence-specific subset of genes of the genome. It allows researchers to focus data analysis and specific area of interest time with higher coverage level. For example, targeted resequencing method can cover more than 500–1000× region of genome compared to the traditional WGS study (achieves coverage levels of 30–50× per genome). This advantage help researcher to identify rare variations which are impossible with WGS and CE-based sequencing techniques.

Application Takeaway

Oncology, Reproductive Health, Clinical Investigation, Consumer Genomics, Immune Monitoring, and others are categorized under application segment. NGS technique has had the greatest applications for clinical research and development of cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. NGS has major applications in oncology wherein it is used to sequence and Catalogue gene mutations for further development of novel cancer diagnostic and therapeutic methodologies. With the expected reduction in the cost of whole-genome sequencing, applications of NGS in oncology will witness the significant increase in demand throughout the forecast period.

Product & Services Takeaway

In terms of products & services, the market is divided as Pre-Sequencing Products (i.e. NGS library preparation kits, NGS semi-automated library preparation, NGS automated library preparation, Clonal amplification), Sequencing Services, and Data Analysis. Pre-Sequencing phase includes the sample preparation processes that are undertaken prior to the sequencing step. The end-user segment is bifurcated as Academic Research, Hospital Settings, Clinical Laboratories, and others.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, North America and Europe accounted for the largest share of the global market. Rising research and development activities coupled with increasing demand for advanced sequencing techniques support the market growth in these regions. Furthermore, rapid penetration of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics techniques further boost the market growth. On another side, the establishment of organizations such as Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) supports the overall Asia Pacific market growth. For instance, it has been reported that BGI has installed over 120 HiSeq (Illumina) 2000 genome sequencers in 2010. Owing to this, BGI NGS laboratory in Hong Kong is considered to be among the few very high capacity next-generation genome sequencing facilities.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies such as Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, Genomatix GmbH, and Roche are profiles in the study. Wide product offering coupled with increasing research and development activities helped companies to achieve significant revenue share. For example, Illumina offers the wide range of NGS instruments, ranging from the benchtop MiniSeq System to the advanced NovaSeq 6000 System. The company presents comprehensive solutions for NGS workflow such as sequencing instrument, library preparation kits, bioinformatics and automated data analysis tools.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2014 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2016 to 2025 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2015

Base Year – 2015

Estimated Year – 2016

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, And Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY TECNOLOGY

Whole Exon Sequencing (WES)

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Targeted Sequencing

Resequencing Technique

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Oncology

Reproductive Health

Clinical Investigation

Consumer Genomics

Immune Monitoring

Others

MARKET, BY PRODUCT & SERVICES

Pre-Sequencing Products

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis

MARKET, BY END USE

Academic Research

Hospital Settings

Clinical Laboratories

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

MARKET, BY COUNTRY

Further Breakdown of The North America Market

U.S.

Canada

Further Breakdown of The Europe Market

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Further Breakdown of The APAC Market

India

China

Rest of APAC

Further Breakdown of The Rest of the World Market

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

