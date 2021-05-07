Global Remote-Access VPN Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Remote-Access VPN market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Remote-Access VPN business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Remote-Access VPN market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Remote-Access VPN value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
SSL VPN
IPSec VPN
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Sized Business
Government Sectors
Research Institutes and Universities
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Cisco
Barracuda
Pulse Secure
Check Point
SonicWALL
F5
Citrix
Symantec
AEP
Array Networks
OPENVPN INC.
Sangfor
Beijing NetentSec
H3C
LeadSec
QNO Technology
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Remote-Access VPN market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Remote-Access VPN market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Remote-Access VPN players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Remote-Access VPN with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Remote-Access VPN submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Remote-Access VPN Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Remote-Access VPN Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Remote-Access VPN Segment by Type
2.2.1 SSL VPN
2.3 Remote-Access VPN Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Remote-Access VPN Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Remote-Access VPN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Remote-Access VPN Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 Small and Medium Sized Business
2.4.3 Government Sectors
2.4.4 Research Institutes and Universities
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Remote-Access VPN Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Remote-Access VPN Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Remote-Access VPN Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Remote-Access VPN by Players
3.1 Global Remote-Access VPN Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Remote-Access VPN Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Remote-Access VPN Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Remote-Access VPN Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Remote-Access VPN by Regions
4.1 Remote-Access VPN Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Remote-Access VPN Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Remote-Access VPN Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Remote-Access VPN Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Remote-Access VPN Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Remote-Access VPN Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Remote-Access VPN Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Remote-Access VPN Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Remote-Access VPN Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Remote-Access VPN Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Remote-Access VPN Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Remote-Access VPN by Countries
7.2 Europe Remote-Access VPN Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Remote-Access VPN Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Remote-Access VPN by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Remote-Access VPN Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Remote-Access VPN Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Remote-Access VPN Market Forecast
10.1 Global Remote-Access VPN Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Remote-Access VPN Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Remote-Access VPN Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
….continued
