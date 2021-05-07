Global Site-to-Site VPN Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Site-to-Site VPN market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Site-to-Site VPN business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Site-to-Site VPN market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Site-to-Site VPN value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Intranet-based
Extranet-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Individual
Commercial Use
Research Institution
Public Service
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Cisco systems
Singtel
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Google
Oracle Corporation
Robustel
NCP Engineering
Contemporary Controls
Huawei Technologies
Private Internet Access
AWS
CenturyLink
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Site-to-Site VPN market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Site-to-Site VPN market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Site-to-Site VPN players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Site-to-Site VPN with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Site-to-Site VPN submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Site-to-Site VPN Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Site-to-Site VPN Segment by Type
2.2.1 Intranet-based
2.2.2 Intranet-based
2.3 Site-to-Site VPN Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Site-to-Site VPN Segment by Application
2.4.1 Individual
2.4.2 Commercial Use
2.4.3 Research Institution
2.4.4 Public Service
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Site-to-Site VPN Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Site-to-Site VPN by Players
3.1 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Site-to-Site VPN Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Site-to-Site VPN by Regions
4.1 Site-to-Site VPN Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Site-to-Site VPN Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Site-to-Site VPN Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Site-to-Site VPN Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Site-to-Site VPN Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Site-to-Site VPN Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Site-to-Site VPN Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Site-to-Site VPN Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Site-to-Site VPN Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Site-to-Site VPN Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Site-to-Site VPN Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Site-to-Site VPN by Countries
7.2 Europe Site-to-Site VPN Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Site-to-Site VPN Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Site-to-Site VPN by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Site-to-Site VPN Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Site-to-Site VPN Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market Forecast
10.1 Global Site-to-Site VPN Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Site-to-Site VPN Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Site-to-Site VPN Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
….continued
