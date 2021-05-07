Infection Control Market Delivering Growth, Market Share, Analysis with Key Trends of Top Companies (2020-2025) | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The infection control market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 148.3 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 7.3%.

Market Dynamics

Infection control is associated with the products and technologies that are used to prevent healthcare-associated infections (HAI). HAI is one of the most common complications in clinics and hospital facilities. As per the estimates of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, HAI result more than 1.7 million infections in different healthcare facilities that led to around 99,000 death yearly. Furthermore, the HAI added financial burden of USD 28.0 to USD 33.0 billion every year globally. Numerous government or non-government organizations have started to support projects on HAI preventions owing to the fact that financial burden and number of facilities affected by healthcare infections is increasing continuously. For example, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) implemented the Comprehensive Unit-based Safety Program (CUSP). The program is based on the intensive care unit safety reporting system to address various healthcare-associated infections. These types of initiatives would, in turn, provide a healthy platform for the market development, leading to driving the market growth.

Types Takeaway

Infection control market is categorized as Consumable, Equipment, and Services. Consumables are world’s largest infection control market, capturing approximately 75% share of the market. A substantial share of this segment is attained by the wide usage of these products in different infection control procedures. Consumables segment is categorized as Personal protective equipment (PPE), Disinfectants, Sterilization consumables and Safety enhanced medical devices. In 2016, PPE reached a record high of 15.7 billion and is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period. This equipment includes face shields, respirators, medical gloves, and surgical gowns that provides protection against disease-causing organisms.

Disinfectors and Sterilization Equipment is categorized under equipment. Disinfectors are further divided as Washer, Flusher, and Endoscope Reprocessors. Sterilization equipment is categorized as Heat sterilization equipment, Low-temperature sterilization equipment, Liquid sterilization equipment and Radiation sterilization equipment. Services are divided into Contract sterilization (Eto, E-beam, and gamma sterilization) and Waste disposal. The end-user segment is viewed as Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Healthcare Industries and Others. Hospitals and healthcare industries, both led the global market, with each having more than 30% share.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, North America (especially the U.S. market) hold the first spot in the global infection control market. Increasing demand for infection control products owing to the continuous rise in HAI-related problems drives the market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 250,000 cases of central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs) occur in the U.S. hospitals every year. Also, CDC stated that approximately 30,000 to 60,000 patients die every year due to the CLABSIs. Asia Pacific region exhibits fastest growth over the forecast period.

Favorable government initiatives are considered to be the primary driving factor for the market growth. Regulatory policies enforced by healthcare organizations in India and China are favoring higher biosafety to improve the quality of healthcare infrastructure. Organizations such as Asiaâ€Pacific Biosafety Association trains concerned professionals in the region for biosafety principles and practices. Such parameters will boost the growth of the infection control market in coming years.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies such as Getinge Group, Belimed AG, 3M Company, Halyard Health, Inc., and Advanced Sterilization Products are operating in this market. These companies are actively engaged in research and development activities to expand their presence in infection control segment. Due to this, many companies have posted significant revenue from infection control products. For example, as per our estimates, Getinge Group recorded more than USD 700 million from their infection control product sale. Introduction of new products has helped companies to record significant revenue share. For instance, in July 2016, 3M Company introduced biological indicator, featured with four-hour rapid readout for vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilization. The product is designed to provide results in 4 hours and monitored steam sterilization loads effectively.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2014 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2016 to 2025 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2015

Base Year – 2015

Estimated Year – 2016

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, And Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY TYPES

Consumables

Equipment

Services

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Healthcare Industries

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

