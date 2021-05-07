Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Share, 2021 is estimated to Expand at a Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Forecast 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The Craniomaxillofacial devices market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 1,365 million by 2017 with growth rate of 7.8%.

Market Dynamics

Facial devices are the part of cosmetic surgeries, primarily used to improve facial contour and appearance. Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices are used during the surgical procedures of the face, mouth, skull and associated structure, aiming to provide better anatomy. The market for CMF devices is majorly driven by the continuous rise in road accidents. According to the World Health Organization (WHO)’ The Global status report on road safety 2015, around 1.25 million deaths are recorded every year globally due to road accidents. Increasing incidents incidences of facial fractures, mainly from sports (more than 80%) which result in nose and teeth injuries, also stimulate the demand for these devices during the forecast period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10293988

Additionally, technological advancements play a significant role in the market to grow. A large number of companies are come up with their advanced version of facial devices to capture large customer base. For instance, in January 2014, Medartis AG launched Distal Ulna Plate 2.5, a product used in cranial fixation surgeries to expand their product offering in fracture fixation business. Such initiatives are expected to surge in demand for craniomaxillofacial devices by end-users, leading to the market growth significantly. Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising number of companies to invest in this market, growing product awareness and support from government are also acting as a potential driving factor for the market growth. However, high cost and lack of proper reimbursement would hamper the market to some extent.

Product Takeaway

The Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices market is divided on the basis of products, material, and application. Product segment is categorized as cranial flap fixation, CMF Distraction, Cranial Flap Fixation, Thoracic Fixation, MF Plate and Screw Fixation. These products are used for different clinical indications. For example, cranial flaps are used in skull replacement surgery and they include connecting rods and inferior & superior disks. Whereas, CMF distraction system is used for post-trauma reconstruction, orthognathic surgeries, and in oncology. While MF plates & screw are used for treating facial trauma and deformities. MF plates & screw is considered to be the largest market. These plates are available in wide range of shapes and sizes to be fitted in fracture site, made up of pure titanium and screws are made up of titanium alloy.

Material Takeaway

In terms of material, the market is divided into Bio-absorbable, Metal, and Ceramics. The metal segment recorded the highest revenue in 2017 and is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Metals such as Stainless steel, titanium, vitallium, chromium, brass silver, and copper are the used in internal rigid fixation of the facial skeleton. Bioabsorbable materials are commonly used for skull bone reconstruction and are projected to post significant growth over the study period as their usage nullifies the requirement of second surgery. These materials are composed of two types of different materials like magnesium alloy based and synthetic polymers. They are intended with biological system to augment, evaluate and treat any tissue and organ of the body without eliciting an adverse biological response.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10293988

Thereby, commercially available bioabsorbable products such as Macropore (Medtronic), Lactosorb (W.L. Lorenz), Bionx (Bionx Implants), and Resorbable Fixation System (Synthes Maxillofacial) are widely used in fracture fixation. Furthermore, technological advancements in CMF surgery and the associated advantages of bioabsorbable materials, such as biocompatibility, ease of usage, resorbable nature, and higher reliability, are expected to support the fastest growth of this segment during the study period.

Application Takeaway

Application segment is divided into Plastic Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Orthognathic. The Orthognathic segment is capturing a giant share of the total market and is expected to dominate the market growth over the future period.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Developed regions such as North America and Europe accounted for the largest share of the total market owing to the advancement in technologies, rising demand for facial implants and positive government initiatives. For example, the establishment of American Society of Craniofacial Surgery (ASCFS), for creating awareness regarding CMF surgeries and its associated advantages are expected to propel demand for CMF devices in these regions. On another side, the establishment of organizations such as Asian Pacific Craniofacial Association, which aims at providing knowledge with surgeons and doctors with respect to the use of CMF devices is expected to boost the Asia Pacific market growth.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies such as Medartis AG, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson and TMJ Concepts are operating in this market. Johnson and Johnson are considered to be the big player in this market. Acquisition of DePuySynthes, a medical device company has helped the company to expand its presence in this market. Following this, companies such as Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, OsteoMed and KLS Martin Group are presenting their strong presence in this market owing to their aggressive marketing strategies and significant presence in the orthopedic core market. For example, in October 2015, Stryker Corporation entered into a co-marketing agreement with Ziehm Imaging for the promotion of Ziehm’s Vision RFD 3D, a C-arm product that has neurosurgery, trauma, spine, and orthopedic applications. These types of initiatives will help companies to enhance their presence in the market.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2014 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2016 to 2025 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2015

Base Year – 2015

Estimated Year – 2016

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, And Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

Cranial Flap Fixation

CMF Distraction

Cranial Flap Fixation

Thoracic Fixation

MF Plate

Screw Fixation

MARKET, BY MATERIAL

Bio-absorbable

Metal

Ceramics

MARKET, BY MATERIAL

Plastic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthognathic

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

MARKET, BY COUNTRY

Further Breakdown of The North America Market

U.S.

Canada

Further Breakdown of The Europe Market

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Further Breakdown of The APAC Market

India

China

Rest of APAC

Further Breakdown of The Rest of the World Market

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Genitourinary Therapeutics Market

Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Oxygen Therapy Market

Pain Management Devices Market

Pharmacovigilance Market