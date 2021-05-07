Aptamers Market Share Current and Future Industry Applications, 2021-2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The aptamers market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 668.6 million by 2016 with growth rate of 30.2%.

Market Dynamics

Aptamers are single stranded oligonucleotide or peptide which are engineered through specific selection process to exhibit high binding affinity and specificity to target molecules. Aptamers are synthetic antibodies, designed with comprehensive nucleotide sequence which is generated from in vitro selection process. In most of the cases, aptamers are developed through the Systematic Evolution of Ligands by Exponential Enrichment (SELEX) process. This molecule offer clear cut advantage over antibodies and is projected to grow rapidly in areas such as disease diagnostics and therapeutics. One of the primary driver for the market is that the growing interest of many companies to invest in aptamers industry. It is noticed that companies investigating the potential of aptamers is going up. Number of small companies or start-ups entering in aptamer market is continuously increasing due to its potential advantages compared to the monoclonal antibodies, leading the market growth.

In addition, due to its low manufacturing cost and high specificity and affinity, development of aptamers as diagnostic assay or as nanoparticles for various medical applications provides important opportunity among end users. Research studies are undergoing by various government and non-government bodies to develop novel aptamers for the diverse range of targets such as lipids, carbohydrates, viruses, tissue sections, proteins, organic and inorganic molecules which will expand the scope of aptamers, leading to the market growth. On other side, low awareness coupled with competition with established antibodies market is projected to pull back the market growth to some extent. Also, concern related to failure of clinical studies (for example: Regado Biosciences, Inc. permanently halted enrolment in phase III trial of Revolixys Kit) at late state clinical trials is anticipated to repress the market growth.

Types Takeaway

The global market is divided into Nucleic Acid Aptamers and Peptide Aptamers. Nucleic acid aptamers hold largest share of the total market (over 80% share). Nucleic acid aptamers segment includes variety of DNA aptamer, RNA aptamers and XNA aptamers. DNA aptamers are more stable compared to RNA and XNA aptamers due to the lack of 2-OH group. Further, presence of phosphorothioate backbone increase the bio-stability of DNA based aptamers. Thereby, nucleic acid aptamer are capable of binding with wide range of targets under variety of sample conditions at low cost than antibodies. This advantage helped the nucleic acid aptamer segment to capture significant revenue share of the total market.

Application Takeaway

In terms of application, the market is categorized as Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Research and Developments and Others. Diagnostics segment cover the application of aptamers into molecular imaging techniques, biomarker detection and discovery process. Therapeutics segment is considered to be the most promising market owing to the ability of aptamers’ to develop low cost therapeutics. In 2004, the first aptamer based drugs, Macugen was approved by the U.S. FDA and currently large number of potential aptamer drugs are under clinical investigation.

Currently, large number of research and development actions are going on by multinational or small scale biotechnology companies to unmask the usage of aptamers in various therapeutic applications. For instance, in March 2017, researchers at Mashhad University of Medical Sciences developed aptamers (MUC1 and ATP aptamers) which specifically target murine colon carcinoma cells. This aptamer conjugation offers higher stability and efficient drug loading to target colon cancer cells.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, developed regions such as North America and Europe capture the large share of the global market. In 2016, North America recorded USD 350.2 million in 2016 and is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. Companies such as Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc. Ophthotech Corporation and others are domiciled in this region and influence significant presence. Rise in research and development activities on aptamers coupled with growing interest of research laboratories in aptamer field is projected to support the market growth in developed regions. On other side, Asia Pacific region is considered to grow with lucrative growth rate owing to the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, age related macular degeneration (AMD) and others where aptamer has proven novel therapeutic modality.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies such as Opthotech Corporation, Somalogic, Inc., Aptagen, Aptamer Group, NOXXON Pharma and others are considered to be the potential market players of this industry. With the rising concept of aptamer as diagnostics and therapeutics on the horizon, it is noticed that companies investigating the potential of aptamers is going up. Over the past few years, there has been explosive growth in number of research article published in the area of aptamer therapeutics and diagnostics. This number indicates that companies focusing on the aptamers is rising year on year, showing strong potential of the market.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2014 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2016 to 2025 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2015

Base Year – 2015

Estimated Year – 2016

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, And Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY TYPES

Nucleic Acid Aptamers

Peptide Aptamers

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Research and Developments

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

MARKET, BY COUNTRY

Further Breakdown of The North America Market

U.S.

Canada

Further Breakdown of The Europe Market

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Further Breakdown of The APAC Market

India

China

Rest of APAC

Further Breakdown of The Rest of the World Market

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

