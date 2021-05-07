Proteomics Market 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Competitive Landscape and Opportunities 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The proteomics market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 13.4 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 10.2%.

Market Dynamics

Proteomics is defined as the large-scale study of protein molecules particularly their structures, composition, interactions, and functions. It represents the complete set of the protein encoded by the genome. This study helps in understanding the structure and function of different proteins and alteration in protein expressions during stress condition or different stages of the life cycle. Proteomics technique provides a clear understanding of the organism rather than genomics. Further, as protein molecules are the most favorable targets for therapeutics, detailed analysis of proteins offers great opportunities for the drug development and biological processes. Thereby, after genomics, this biological discipline is usually considered as the advanced step during the study of biological systems. Based on the protein response, this technique is classified into structural, expression, and functional proteomics. Factors such as favorable government initiatives for proteomic research and growing importance among public funding institutions bode well for the worldwide proteomics market.

However, it is noted that this biological discipline inherently demands huge capital investments and historically, the investment has yielded poor revenues. Thus, despite these growth opportunities, low return on investment can dissuade companies in adopting proteomics technologies for drug developments. In addition to this, strict regulatory approvals and the high cost of instruments act as a potential barrier for this industry growth.

Product Takeaway

Product segment is categorized as Reagents, Instruments, and Services. Reagent accounted for over 30% industry share, comprise of electrophoresis kits, sample kits, purification kits among others. Application segment is bifurcated into Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, and others. This technology is widely used in clinical diagnostics and therapeutics development, mainly applied in tumor biology, and biomedicine.

Technology Takeaway

Depending upon technology, the market is bifurcated as Spectroscopy, X-Ray Crystallography, Microarray Instruments, Electrophoresis, Protein Fractionation Systems, and Surface Plasma Resonance (SPR) Systems. Of these, electrophoresis and microarray Instruments accounted for the significant revenue share. 2DE (Two-dimensional electrophoresis) is considered to be the most cost-effective protein profiling technologies.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. With the highest share, North America surfaced up as ruling party for proteomics market, followed by Europe. Increasing interest in integrated technologies is supporting the rapid expansion of protein biochip and bio-informatics technologies, establishing a healthy platform for market growth in developed regions. Emerging economies of the Asia Pacific and Latin America set to manifest a higher CAGR, supported by a rising focus on biotech research coupled with the growing outsourcing of proteomics research.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies namely Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Sigma – Aldrich and Illumina, Inc. are operating in this market. Companies are engaged in introducing new products to capture a large customer base. For instance, in June 2015, Agilent Technologies introduced an updated gene expression microarray for studying the expression of miRNA, mRNA and IncRNA in human, mouse, and rate model.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Reagents

Instruments

Services

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Others

MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

Spectroscopy

X-Ray Crystallography

Microarray Instruments

Electrophoresis

Protein Fractionation Systems

Surface Plasma Resonance (SPR) Systems

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

