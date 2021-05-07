Ambulatory Care Services Market 2021 Top Countries Research Trends, Detailed Analysis and Forecasts 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The ambulatory care services market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 2.48 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 10.3%.

Market Dynamics

Diseases that are considered “acute condition” are largely being addressed with currently available procedures and therapeutics; however, chronic diseases are on the rise. To address chronic disease, the focus on outpatient care services has increased over the coupled of years. The demand for ambulatory care services is anticipated to increase as a percentage of total healthcare volume, along with the impatient care continuing to decline. Moreover, as the active baby boomer population ages and obesity continues to wear out, the number of patients wanting care in outpatient facilities will climb. While inpatient care is typically based on physician consultations, outpatient decisions are grounded in convenience, supporting this industry growth.

Further, a number of factors, including growing patient satisfactory expectations, technology advancements, and new care protocols, are contributing to the continued ascendency of outpatient services such as ambulatory care. On contrary, factors that could pull back the growth of ambulatory services are pressures on complex reimbursement rates, a shift to a bundled payment rate system and rising acquisitions of the centres by hospital settings.

Types Takeaway

In terms of types, the market is categorized as Primary care offices, surgical specialty, Emergency departments, Outpatient departments, and Medical specialties. Among these, primary care office segment accounted for the highest i.e. over 60% revenue share. Further, surgical settings and emergency departments are growing with promising growth rate over the forecast period.

Regional Takeaway

Depending upon geography, the market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Developed regions such as North America and Europe accounted for the highest share. North America captured 46.23% share in 2017 and is projected to continue its dominance during the study period. Favorable government initiatives coupled with increasing healthcare spending will support the industry growth. For example, as per the Health & Human Services’ Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, ambulatory care expenses accounts for one-third of healthcare spending in the U.S. The U.S. government spends around 6% of its GDP on ambulatory care, compared to 3% by European government and 1-2% by other OECD countries.

At the same time, incentive schemes including Hospital Re admissions Reduction Program (Medicare), enacted under the Affordable Care Act, are driving the country’s focus on making healthcare more co-ordinates and accessible with ambulatory care facility contrast to inpatient stays. Developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America also are considered to experience substantial growth over the study period owing to the rising adoption of ambulatory care services, coupled with growing demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures.

Key Vendor Takeaway

AmSurg Corporation, Medical Facilities Corporation, Terveystalo, IntegraMed, and Aspen Healthcare are some of the key players operating in this market. Companies are actively engaged in strategic merger and acquisitions to expand their market presence.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY TYPES

Primary Care Offices

Surgical Specialty

Emergency Departments

Outpatient Departments

Medical Specialties

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

