Wound Dressing Market 2021 | Growing Demand, Current Trends, Investment Opportunity and In-Depth Analysis 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The wound dressing market was valued at USD 10.48 billion by 2017, growing with 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Market Dynamics

Wound dressing industry consists of treatment for either chronic or temporary cases, caused by bed sores, infections, accidents, diabetic foot ulcers etc. The key driver for this industry is an increase in the number of road accident and burn cases. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), estimated 1.25 million death records every year globally due to road traffic injuries (which is approximately 1 person is killed within every 25 seconds).

A study published in 2016, by the NCBI (The National Centre for Biotechnology Information) on the prevalence and incidence of chronic wounds stated that approximately 1 to 2% of population is affected by chronic wound in their lifespan. It is even considered as a silent epidemic as it is known to affect approximately 6.5 million people in the U.S as per the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The guidelines, published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, 2017 stated that the SSI (Surgical site infections) is the most common and costly as compared to all hospital infections. An estimated 2-5% of people undergoing inpatient surgery are affected by these. All such statistics are indicating the increase in product demand, supporting the industry growth.

Product Takeaway

The two basic categorization for the dressing products are; traditional and advanced dressing. The advanced wound dressing market is seeing a faster growth owing to the technological advances and scientific know how. These include use of foams, hydrocolloid system, alginates, superabsorbent wound dressings etc. A study published in 2015, by the NCBI called Challenges in the treatment of chronic wound, stated that the care for conditions such asthese, ithas been reported to cost 2% to 3% of the healthcare budgets in developed countries. Advanced dressing has been used in these cases which will augment the segment growth.

Surgical wound bandage also captures a good amount of the revenue generation. Based on the data by the WHO (World Health Organization), the presence of diabetes has gone from 4.7% to 8.5%, in the past 35 years. In many cases of diabetes, wounds like foot ulcers and gangrene are prevalent, thus resulting in positive impact in the surgical wound bandage demand.

Regional Takeaway

North America dominates the industry and has almost half the shares in the revenue. One of the core reasons for this being an rise in the geriatric population and an increase in lifestyle diseases like obesity and diabetes etc. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mentioned that around 2.5 million people are suffering from pressure sores every year in the U.S.

On contrary, due to an increase in the scope and opportunity, the Asia Pacific market is forecasted to grow exponentially. This can be attributed to the increase in medical procedures in India and China, which will establish the healthy platform for industry growth. A report by the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical research) stated that the diabetes prevalence has seen a rise of about 64% across India in the past quarter century.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are DermaRite Industries LLC, 3M Company, Hollister Incorporated, Integra Life Sciences, Medtronic, Mölnlycke Health Care, Johnson & Johnson, DeRoyal Industries Inc., and Smith & Nephew.

An expansion of companies such as ConveTec Group plc in the foam dressing segment is now improving the scope of this industry. The company launched a product called Foam Light in the year 2017, which is a flexible silicone cone used to dress wounds. Sensi Care was another product launched by the company for protection against incontinence wipes.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Traditional

Advanced

Antimicrobial

Moist

Interactive

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

