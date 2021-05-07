Super disintegrates Market 2021 Size and Growth 2021 Forecasts Analysis, Sales and Consumption Status and Research Report 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The superdisintegrants market was valued at USD 380.2 million by 2017, growing with 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Market Dynamics

In contemporary oral medicines, disintegrants are added for aiding a quick dilution of the tablet in an aqueous environment and complementing a spontaneous release of the drug substance. A new genre of disintegrants has emerged in the market that is known as superdisintegrants. Natural products are biodegradable, chemically inert, and widely available. The good thing about it is you can customize it in several ways to dispense a system of drug delivery. Mucilages and natural gums are among the two widely used pharmaceutical superdisintegrants.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294002

In modern oral medicines, these products are used in the form of emulsifiers, stabilizers, gelling agent, granulating agent, thickener, binder, and film former in the pharmaceutical industry. Over the years the demand for superdisintegrants made from natural sources has sky-rocketed because they are readily available and economically priced. Moreover, they are non-irritant and deliver soothing action.

Further, the natural product will receive a boost by virtue of being eco-friendly, and adaptable to several chemical modifications which make them compatible with different kinds of medicines. However, concerns over safety and quality are going to impede the market growth of superdisintegrants to large extent in the forecasted period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Product Takeaway

The industry is segmented into natural, synthetic, and others. The synthetic products are further categorized into cross-linked polyvinylpyrrolidone (crospovidone), modified cellulose, calcium silicates, and ion exchange resins. In 2017, Crospovidone had the biggest revenue share. One of the reasons for such dominance in the market could be attributed to its higher crosslinking density. As a result, it swells rapidly in water without taking the form of a gel. It has a unique particle morphology featuring highly compressible materials.

Croscarmellose sodium is an FDA approved superdisintegrants that works on the principles of cross-linking paving the way for a much-improved bioavailability through superior drug dissolution. The use of this substance has been deemed safe by FDA when used in normal quantities.

Dosage Form Insights

The industry, in 2017, was dominated by solid dosage forms i.e. capsules and tablets. Superdisintegrants are one of the most important excipients of capsule and tablet formulation because they are capable of inducing breakups the moment it comes into contact with aqueous fluid. Capsules and tablets have quick dissolving dosage form duly recognized by FDA. The doses are listed in the catalog of approved drug products along with therapeutic equivalence evaluations that would be boosting the segment’s growth. The number of disintegrates having usage in multifunctional tablet and capsule formulation is inclusive of starch, crospovidone, cellulose, and others. Mouth dissolving films segment will experience the highest growth during the forecasted period. Ability to rapidly disintegrate and dissolve in the oral cavity, accurate dosing, quick action, better patient compliance for the pediatric population are the factors propelling the growth of the segment.

Regional Takeaway

North America is the dominant region owing to the surging demand for generic drugs, better innovation in the manufacturing of this chemical product. It is anticipated that by virtue of increased outsourcing of excipients the Asia Pacific region will grow at the fastest CAGR along with manufacturing of the latest superdisintegrants, and incorporation of novel technologies.

The emergence of pharmaceutical giants in the region with humungous production capabilities and high consumption of excipients provides a befitting explanation for the large share of this region. Moreover, the ever-increasing demand for superior pharmaceutical products and generics will provide the necessary impetus for sustainable growth in the region.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294002

Key Vendor Takeaways

Currently, the industry is fragmented in itself with the presence of numerous key vendors. The companies that dominate the global market are Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., FMC Corporation, DFE Pharma, Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., Dow Pharma Solutions, and BASFStrategic undertakings of these companies to increase their revenue share over the future period emphasizes on mergers, acquisition, and regional expansions.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Crospovidone

Croscarmellose sodium

Ion Exchange Resin

Sodium Starch Glycolate

Others

MARKET, BY DOSAGE FORM

Solid Dosage Form

Mouth-dissolving Films

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Cell Line Development Market

Ophthalmic devices Market

Drug Device Combination Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market