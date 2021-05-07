Automotive Solenoid Market – To Undertake Strapping Growth by 2027 | Key Player – Johnson Electric Holding Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC

Automotive Solenoid Market Outlook – 2027
A solenoid in automobiles is used as the starter solenoid. The starter solenoid is above the starter motor. It receives a large electric current from the automobile battery and a small electric current from the ignition relay. The small current is the control current in response to which the solenoid sends the electric current from the battery to the starter motor, which leads to the engine getting into motion.
The increase in demand for advanced automation systems, which provides high fuel efficiency and downsizes the engine without affecting the overall engine effectiveness drive the market toward rapid development. The increase in demand to conserve electricity and use it in a manner that does not affecting the fuel efficiency makes these solenoid even more important to automobile industry, which leads to exponential growth of its market. However, large setups required for production and maintenance and the high investment restrain the market growth.
The automotive solenoid market is segmented based on vehicle type, application, valve design, and geography. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. On the basis of valve design it is categorized into 2-way valve, 3-way valve, 4-way valve, and 5-way valve. According to application, it is categorized into engine control & cooling system, fuel & emission control, safety & security, and body control & interiors, HVAC, and others. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Continental AG, Johnson Electric Holding Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Padmini VNA Mechatronics Pvt Ltd, Global Point Magnetics Asia Co. Ltd, and Nidec Corporation.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the automotive solenoid market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.
- The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.
- Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 are provided to showcase the financial competence of the market.
- Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market.
Automotive Solenoid Market Key Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By Application
- Engine Control & Cooling System
- Fuel & Emission Control
- Safety and Security
- Body Control & Interiors
- HVAC
- Others
By Valve Design
- 2-Way Valve
- 3-Way Valve
- 4-Way Valve
- 5-Way Valve
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle-East
- Africa
Key Players
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Continental AG
- Johnson Electric Holding Ltd.
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Padmini VNA Mechatronics Pvt Ltd
- Global Point Magnetics Asia Co. Ltd
- Nidec Corporation
