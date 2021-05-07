LED Lighting in Poultry Farming Market 2021 Top Countries Segmented by Applications and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The LED lighting in poultry farming market was valued at USD 306.5 million by 2017, growing with 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Market Dynamics

Light emitting diode (LED) is an excellent alternative of other light sources like CFL (Compact Fluorescent Light) and cold cathode fluorescent lamps (CCFL) used in poultry farms. The function of LED is to provide lights equivalent to sunlight and this has resulted in augmentation of its demand in poultry farms. Moreover, the energy-saving ability and durability of these lights will fuel up the market in future. These bulbs save 85% of electricity and cater high intensity lights on floor. Also the directional emission intensity of LEDs boosts birds’ yielding capacity. LED lights have less depreciation rate as compared to conventional lights. It has a depreciation rate of 2-5% while other CFLs possess the depreciation rate of 12-15% per year.

The poultry farms have been increased worldwide. Its count was 111,000 thousand metric tons in 2015 which later on touched 118,080 thousand tons in 2017. Greater energy savings and better results on yield due to large scale LED appliances are expected to propel the market in coming years. Moreover, increase in awareness and customers demand will further boost this market. Poultry farming sector is witnessing exponential rise in LED applications, as they make use of different spectral requirements for accelerating poultry production.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Many producers have chosen LEDs over CFLs and noticed the calmer behaviour of birds under LED lights. This could be the reason as LEDs never flicker like CFLs. The fact is chickens are more sensitive to flickering lights than human beings and the absence of flickers in LEDs keep them calm and increase productivity. Perfect illumination is a key aspect for poultry farming and LEDs are known for the same. Poultry farming caters best results in well-designed illumination as the birds responds to change in color, duration and intensity. However, low awareness is the only restraint of LED lighting, but the long life of these LEDs can compensate this limitation.

Regional Takeaway

In 2017, North America and Europe were the leader in poultry farming market. These two regions witnessed considerable presence of many reputed companies. Europe and North America comprise of many competitive market players. And also the rise in demand of table eggs and broiler meat are considered as major growth factors.

However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead the market with a higher CAGR over forecast period. This region is witnessing huge production and per capita consumption of meat in countries like China and India. With the increase in domestic birds production followed by government funds on spreading awareness regarding LED systems will drive this regional market.

China is emerging in poultry farming by employing latest technologies with shatterproof and waterproof LEDs for making its strong presence in the market.

Key vendors Takeaway

Companies which are prominent in LED lighting in poultry farming market are SUNBIRD, Greengage Lighting, Once Inc., Hybrite LED Lighting Ltd., HATO BV, and Shenzhen Hontech-Wins Electronics Co., Ltd. Rise in human population and poultry meat production is expected to come up with huge opportunities for market players. Durability is the major aspect which will drive the market of specific spectrum lighting in future.

In Aug 2017 Greengage Lighting Ltd acquired Isotera, a company which was involved in manufacturing and designing of control and power systems. This takeover helped company to boost their product portfolio and make their products more valuable. Also in June 2018, Once, Inc. declared acquisition of iLOX GmbH. Both of these collaborations lead to animal-centric lighting companies’ formation.

