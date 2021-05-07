Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2027 | Alcon, Zeiss, Leica Microsystems

“

The report titled Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Alcon, Zeiss, Leica Microsystems, NIDEK, OptoVue, Thorlabs, PhotoniCare, Michelson Diagnostics, Agfa Healthcare, Topcon Medical Systems, Heidelberg Engineering

Market Segmentation by Product: Spectral-Domain OCT

Swept-Source OCT



Market Segmentation by Application: Speciality Clinics

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Research Institutes



The Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Spectral-Domain OCT

1.2.3 Swept-Source OCT

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Speciality Clinics

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Ophthalmology Research Institutes

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Alcon

11.1.1 Alcon Corporation Information

11.1.2 Alcon Overview

11.1.3 Alcon Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Alcon Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Product Description

11.1.5 Alcon Recent Developments

11.2 Zeiss

11.2.1 Zeiss Corporation Information

11.2.2 Zeiss Overview

11.2.3 Zeiss Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Zeiss Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Product Description

11.2.5 Zeiss Recent Developments

11.3 Leica Microsystems

11.3.1 Leica Microsystems Corporation Information

11.3.2 Leica Microsystems Overview

11.3.3 Leica Microsystems Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Leica Microsystems Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Product Description

11.3.5 Leica Microsystems Recent Developments

11.4 NIDEK

11.4.1 NIDEK Corporation Information

11.4.2 NIDEK Overview

11.4.3 NIDEK Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 NIDEK Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Product Description

11.4.5 NIDEK Recent Developments

11.5 OptoVue

11.5.1 OptoVue Corporation Information

11.5.2 OptoVue Overview

11.5.3 OptoVue Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 OptoVue Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Product Description

11.5.5 OptoVue Recent Developments

11.6 Thorlabs

11.6.1 Thorlabs Corporation Information

11.6.2 Thorlabs Overview

11.6.3 Thorlabs Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Thorlabs Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Product Description

11.6.5 Thorlabs Recent Developments

11.7 PhotoniCare

11.7.1 PhotoniCare Corporation Information

11.7.2 PhotoniCare Overview

11.7.3 PhotoniCare Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 PhotoniCare Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Product Description

11.7.5 PhotoniCare Recent Developments

11.8 Michelson Diagnostics

11.8.1 Michelson Diagnostics Corporation Information

11.8.2 Michelson Diagnostics Overview

11.8.3 Michelson Diagnostics Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Michelson Diagnostics Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Product Description

11.8.5 Michelson Diagnostics Recent Developments

11.9 Agfa Healthcare

11.9.1 Agfa Healthcare Corporation Information

11.9.2 Agfa Healthcare Overview

11.9.3 Agfa Healthcare Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Agfa Healthcare Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Product Description

11.9.5 Agfa Healthcare Recent Developments

11.10 Topcon Medical Systems

11.10.1 Topcon Medical Systems Corporation Information

11.10.2 Topcon Medical Systems Overview

11.10.3 Topcon Medical Systems Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Topcon Medical Systems Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Product Description

11.10.5 Topcon Medical Systems Recent Developments

11.11 Heidelberg Engineering

11.11.1 Heidelberg Engineering Corporation Information

11.11.2 Heidelberg Engineering Overview

11.11.3 Heidelberg Engineering Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Heidelberg Engineering Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Product Description

11.11.5 Heidelberg Engineering Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Production Mode & Process

12.4 Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Sales Channels

12.4.2 Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Distributors

12.5 Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Industry Trends

13.2 Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Drivers

13.3 Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Challenges

13.4 Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Handheld Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Device Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

