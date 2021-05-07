Tumor Ablation Market 2021 Size Report Top Countries Research Trends, Applications and Forecasts Up To 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

Tumor ablation market was valued at USD 897.1 million by 2017, growing with 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive procedure which is majorly used to treat tumors present in kidney, liver, bone, and lungs. In tumor ablation, tissues are cooled or heated to less than -40°C or more than 60°C using thermal energy. The success rate of complete small liver cancer through this process is more than 85%. This treatment is a good option for those patients who failed during radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

Market Dynamics

The growing number of cancer patients worldwide support industry growth significantly. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer has taken the life of 9.6 million people in 2018. Tumor ablation is quite effective in cases when the abnormal cell is not bigger than 3cms. This technology doesn’t have any side effect and the patient doesn’t require hospitalization. No large incisions are involved in tumor ablation which results in less recovery time.

Excellent growth has been observed in the global market owing to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of tumor ablation devices over surgical and other conventional techniques. Geriatric population, rise in cancer cases, economical treatment options are some of the other factors to fuel the demand for this technology across the globe. It is anticipated that the tumor ablation market size will reach worth USD 2.10 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.9%.

Product Takeaway

The market is classified into four types namely cryoablation, radiofrequency, microwave and other ablation technologies. Currently, the radiofrequency market is on the rise because of its targeted treatment without causing any damage to surrounding healthy cells. This product segment is accounted for over 35% revenue share of the overall market. Whereas microwave ablation category is anticipated to rise during the study period because of the rise in private funding for the development of this technology coupled with growing adoption by healthcare professionals. In addition, this product segment is gradually picking up the pace owing to the emergence of robot-assisted technique. The global demand for microwave ablation is expected to rise with a CAGR of 15.3% between 2017-2025.

Application Takeaway

Based on application, the industry is bifurcated as liver, breast, lung, prostate, and other types. In terms of market size, liver cancer is accounted for the highest revenue share of the global market. According to the American Institute of Cancer Research (AICR), there were over 840,000 new cases of liver cancer in 2018. Such an increasing disease rate is directing patients’ focus towards this new technique of ablation. On contrary, lung cancer is projected to grow with a strong growth rate in the coming years. The main reason for the growth of this application segment is the rising consumption of alcohol and cigarette.

Regional Takeaway

North America is dominating the tumor ablation market owing to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. In terms of revenue, North America contributed $360.8 billion in 2017 and it is anticipated that this growth will increase with a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the rapidly growing region due to the increase in the count of cancer patients, and favorable government support.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies like Galil Medical, Misonix, HealthTronics, Covidien plc, Boston Scientific, Medtronic plc, SonaCare Medical, and Neuwave Medical are the key players in this sector. This market has come up with numerous opportunities for vendors and is characterized by the participation of both local and multinational vendors.

Many strategies like new product launch and technological advancements are adopted by these companies to retain their position in the current market. For example, BARRX Medical Inc. is acquired by Covidien plc and this acquisition resulted in goodwill generation for the company. Similarly, Galil Medical has come up with a new family of cryoablation needles namely IcePearl 2.1CX, IceFORCE 2.1 CX. These products launch will add value to the company’s portfolio.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

