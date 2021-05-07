Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market 2021 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027 | JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Hitachi Metals

“

The report titled Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Sumitomo Chemical, ULVAC, Materion (Heraeus), GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd., TOSOH, Ningbo Jiangfeng, FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd, Advantec, Angstrom Sciences, Umicore Thin Film Products

Market Segmentation by Product: Metal Target

Alloy Target



Market Segmentation by Application: CdTe Thin-film Solar Cells

CIS/CIGS Thin-film Solar Cells

a-Si Thin-film Solar Cells



The Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Metal Target

1.2.3 Alloy Target

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 CdTe Thin-film Solar Cells

1.3.3 CIS/CIGS Thin-film Solar Cells

1.3.4 a-Si Thin-film Solar Cells

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production

2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

12.1.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Overview

12.1.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Description

12.1.5 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 Praxair

12.2.1 Praxair Corporation Information

12.2.2 Praxair Overview

12.2.3 Praxair Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Praxair Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Description

12.2.5 Praxair Recent Developments

12.3 Hitachi Metals

12.3.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hitachi Metals Overview

12.3.3 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Description

12.3.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments

12.4 Honeywell

12.4.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.4.2 Honeywell Overview

12.4.3 Honeywell Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Honeywell Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Description

12.4.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

12.5 Sumitomo Chemical

12.5.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sumitomo Chemical Overview

12.5.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Description

12.5.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments

12.6 ULVAC

12.6.1 ULVAC Corporation Information

12.6.2 ULVAC Overview

12.6.3 ULVAC Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ULVAC Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Description

12.6.5 ULVAC Recent Developments

12.7 Materion (Heraeus)

12.7.1 Materion (Heraeus) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Materion (Heraeus) Overview

12.7.3 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Description

12.7.5 Materion (Heraeus) Recent Developments

12.8 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

12.8.1 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Overview

12.8.3 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Description

12.8.5 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.9 TOSOH

12.9.1 TOSOH Corporation Information

12.9.2 TOSOH Overview

12.9.3 TOSOH Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 TOSOH Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Description

12.9.5 TOSOH Recent Developments

12.10 Ningbo Jiangfeng

12.10.1 Ningbo Jiangfeng Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ningbo Jiangfeng Overview

12.10.3 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Description

12.10.5 Ningbo Jiangfeng Recent Developments

12.11 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

12.11.1 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.11.2 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Overview

12.11.3 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Description

12.11.5 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.12 Advantec

12.12.1 Advantec Corporation Information

12.12.2 Advantec Overview

12.12.3 Advantec Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Advantec Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Description

12.12.5 Advantec Recent Developments

12.13 Angstrom Sciences

12.13.1 Angstrom Sciences Corporation Information

12.13.2 Angstrom Sciences Overview

12.13.3 Angstrom Sciences Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Angstrom Sciences Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Description

12.13.5 Angstrom Sciences Recent Developments

12.14 Umicore Thin Film Products

12.14.1 Umicore Thin Film Products Corporation Information

12.14.2 Umicore Thin Film Products Overview

12.14.3 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Description

12.14.5 Umicore Thin Film Products Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Mode & Process

13.4 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Sales Channels

13.4.2 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Distributors

13.5 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Industry Trends

14.2 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Drivers

14.3 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Challenges

14.4 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”