Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premise

Hybrid

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Education

Government

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer goods

Telecom & IT

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

HP

Canon

Xerox

Toshiba

Brother

Lexmark

Fujitsu

Ricoh

KONICA MINOLTA

DXC Technology

Epson

ARC Document Solutions

Sharp Electronics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Cloud-based

2.2.3 Hybrid

2.3 Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Education

2.4.3 Government

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 Industrial Manufacturing

2.4.6 Retail & Consumer goods

2.4.7 Telecom & IT

2.4.8 Others

2.5 Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) by Players

3.1 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) by Regions

4.1 Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) by Countries

7.2 Europe Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

….continued

