Sperm Bank Market 2021 Size, Competitive Landscape, and Investment Analysis 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

The Sperm Bank market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 3.83 billion by 2017, growing with a 3.4% CAGR.

Sperm Bank is a repository of sperms that are collected from men known as sperm donors. These are used by women who wish to get pregnant either via IVF procedures. These banks are a source of providing healthy sperms to women, couples who want to have children other than their sexual partners owing to various reasons.

Market Dynamics

Based on the data collected by the European sperm bank approximately 35% of their clients are infertile couples, thus opting for these banks as a source. The key drivers for the industry are the growing number of infertile couples, same-sex couples, and single women who wish to be a parent. The average marriageable age for women in on an increase, which is inversely proportional to the fertility rate in women. The fertility rate in women decreases as they age.

A United Nations report suggested the average fertility rate for women has gone down to 2.5 children per women as opposed to 3 per women and that the average marriageable age for women increased by 1%. However, the key limitation of the industry is the cost of procedures. High costs procedures are required that entails cutting edge technology, that amplifies the overall costs. The government funding for these high end medical procedures research is also quite limited.

Donor Type Takeaway

Generally, the donors can be broadly categorized into two types i.e. known and anonymous. While most of the donations are anonymous in nature in the U.S, there is a higher remuneration for known donors. In terms of domination, the known donors are in very high demand because clients wish to know basic donor information. It is expected that the known donor revenue share will continue to grow; however, a slow-paced growth can be expected for the anonymous donors. The demand-supply gap for the known donors will drastically affect the revenues of this market to improve in the future.

Service Takeaway

The major services in this category are semen analysis, storage and genetic consultation. Semen analysis has dominated the revenue generation. There is a high demand for analyzing good quality semen that is required for artificial insemination. However, the sperm storage market is anticipated to grow during the study period. Genetic consultation will also witness significant growth owing to better collaboration between hospitals, fertility clinics and sperm banks.

Techniques Takeaway

Banks use either donor insemination or In-Vitro fertilization as a technique. Due to a very high cost associated with semen analysis, donor insemination dominates in terms of revenue generation. An overall increased awareness about this industry has resulted an increase in the number of people opting for donor insemination. In terms of the faster-growing category, In-Vitro fertilization is being adopted as a method to enhance chances of getting pregnant in cases of higher infertility.

Regional Takeaway

The United States is where the highest revenue generations happen. According to the CDC, approx. 10% of the women in the United States are facing fertility related issues. Therefore, it becomes an ideal choice for these banks to be located at. However, in terms of the fastest growing areas, Asia Pacific countries are becoming extremely popular for its IVF procedures. One of the reasons are lower cost procedures, availability of skilled professionals and efficient equipment. Countries like Germany and Italy have restrictions on the number of eggs that can be fertilized, thus opting for other countries.

Key Vendors Takeaway

Cryos International is the key player, having a storage quantity of 70 litres. They have also set up a base in Mumbai in the year 2008. Following Cryos, FairFax cryobank and Androcryos are the key players. Other market players are New England Cryogenic Center, European Sperm Bank, Seattle Sperm Bank, London Sperm Bank.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY DONOR TYPE

Known donor

Anonymous donor

MARKET, BY SERVICES

Semen Analysis

Sperm Storage

Genetic Consultation

MARKET, BY TECHNIQUE

Donor Insemination

In Vitro Fertilization

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

