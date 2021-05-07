Steel Flange Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2027 | Outokumpu, Viraj Profiles Limited, Sandvik

“
The report titled Global Steel Flange Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Steel Flange market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Steel Flange market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Steel Flange market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Steel Flange market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Steel Flange report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel Flange report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel Flange market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel Flange market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel Flange market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel Flange market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel Flange market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Outokumpu, Viraj Profiles Limited, Sandvik, Metalfar, AFGlobal, Bebitz, Melesi, Kofco, Core Pipe, Galperti Group, SBK, Maass Flange Corp, IPP Group, Arcus Nederland BV, Dacapo Stainless, Sumitec
Market Segmentation by Product: Weld Flange
Blind Flange
Slip-On Flange
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Petrochemical Industry
Food and Pharmaceutical Industry
Architectural Decoration Industry
Others
The Steel Flange Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel Flange market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel Flange market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Steel Flange market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steel Flange industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Steel Flange market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Steel Flange market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steel Flange market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Steel Flange Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Steel Flange Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Weld Flange
1.2.3 Blind Flange
1.2.4 Slip-On Flange
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Steel Flange Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Petrochemical Industry
1.3.3 Food and Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.4 Architectural Decoration Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Steel Flange Production
2.1 Global Steel Flange Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Steel Flange Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Steel Flange Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Steel Flange Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Steel Flange Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Steel Flange Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Steel Flange Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Steel Flange Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Steel Flange Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Steel Flange Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Steel Flange Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Steel Flange Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Steel Flange Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Steel Flange Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Steel Flange Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Steel Flange Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Steel Flange Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Steel Flange Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Steel Flange Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Steel Flange Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Steel Flange Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Steel Flange Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Steel Flange Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Steel Flange Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Steel Flange Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Steel Flange Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Steel Flange Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Steel Flange Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Steel Flange Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Steel Flange Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Steel Flange Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Steel Flange Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Steel Flange Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Steel Flange Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Steel Flange Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Steel Flange Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Steel Flange Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Steel Flange Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Steel Flange Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Steel Flange Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Steel Flange Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Steel Flange Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Steel Flange Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Steel Flange Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Steel Flange Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Steel Flange Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Steel Flange Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Steel Flange Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Steel Flange Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Steel Flange Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Steel Flange Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Steel Flange Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Steel Flange Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Steel Flange Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Steel Flange Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Steel Flange Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Steel Flange Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Steel Flange Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Steel Flange Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Steel Flange Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Steel Flange Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Steel Flange Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Steel Flange Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Steel Flange Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Steel Flange Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Steel Flange Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Steel Flange Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Steel Flange Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Steel Flange Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Steel Flange Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Steel Flange Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Steel Flange Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Steel Flange Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Steel Flange Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Steel Flange Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Steel Flange Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Outokumpu
12.1.1 Outokumpu Corporation Information
12.1.2 Outokumpu Overview
12.1.3 Outokumpu Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Outokumpu Steel Flange Product Description
12.1.5 Outokumpu Recent Developments
12.2 Viraj Profiles Limited
12.2.1 Viraj Profiles Limited Corporation Information
12.2.2 Viraj Profiles Limited Overview
12.2.3 Viraj Profiles Limited Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Viraj Profiles Limited Steel Flange Product Description
12.2.5 Viraj Profiles Limited Recent Developments
12.3 Sandvik
12.3.1 Sandvik Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sandvik Overview
12.3.3 Sandvik Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Sandvik Steel Flange Product Description
12.3.5 Sandvik Recent Developments
12.4 Metalfar
12.4.1 Metalfar Corporation Information
12.4.2 Metalfar Overview
12.4.3 Metalfar Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Metalfar Steel Flange Product Description
12.4.5 Metalfar Recent Developments
12.5 AFGlobal
12.5.1 AFGlobal Corporation Information
12.5.2 AFGlobal Overview
12.5.3 AFGlobal Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 AFGlobal Steel Flange Product Description
12.5.5 AFGlobal Recent Developments
12.6 Bebitz
12.6.1 Bebitz Corporation Information
12.6.2 Bebitz Overview
12.6.3 Bebitz Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Bebitz Steel Flange Product Description
12.6.5 Bebitz Recent Developments
12.7 Melesi
12.7.1 Melesi Corporation Information
12.7.2 Melesi Overview
12.7.3 Melesi Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Melesi Steel Flange Product Description
12.7.5 Melesi Recent Developments
12.8 Kofco
12.8.1 Kofco Corporation Information
12.8.2 Kofco Overview
12.8.3 Kofco Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Kofco Steel Flange Product Description
12.8.5 Kofco Recent Developments
12.9 Core Pipe
12.9.1 Core Pipe Corporation Information
12.9.2 Core Pipe Overview
12.9.3 Core Pipe Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Core Pipe Steel Flange Product Description
12.9.5 Core Pipe Recent Developments
12.10 Galperti Group
12.10.1 Galperti Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Galperti Group Overview
12.10.3 Galperti Group Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Galperti Group Steel Flange Product Description
12.10.5 Galperti Group Recent Developments
12.11 SBK
12.11.1 SBK Corporation Information
12.11.2 SBK Overview
12.11.3 SBK Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 SBK Steel Flange Product Description
12.11.5 SBK Recent Developments
12.12 Maass Flange Corp
12.12.1 Maass Flange Corp Corporation Information
12.12.2 Maass Flange Corp Overview
12.12.3 Maass Flange Corp Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Maass Flange Corp Steel Flange Product Description
12.12.5 Maass Flange Corp Recent Developments
12.13 IPP Group
12.13.1 IPP Group Corporation Information
12.13.2 IPP Group Overview
12.13.3 IPP Group Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 IPP Group Steel Flange Product Description
12.13.5 IPP Group Recent Developments
12.14 Arcus Nederland BV
12.14.1 Arcus Nederland BV Corporation Information
12.14.2 Arcus Nederland BV Overview
12.14.3 Arcus Nederland BV Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Arcus Nederland BV Steel Flange Product Description
12.14.5 Arcus Nederland BV Recent Developments
12.15 Dacapo Stainless
12.15.1 Dacapo Stainless Corporation Information
12.15.2 Dacapo Stainless Overview
12.15.3 Dacapo Stainless Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Dacapo Stainless Steel Flange Product Description
12.15.5 Dacapo Stainless Recent Developments
12.16 Sumitec
12.16.1 Sumitec Corporation Information
12.16.2 Sumitec Overview
12.16.3 Sumitec Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Sumitec Steel Flange Product Description
12.16.5 Sumitec Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Steel Flange Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Steel Flange Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Steel Flange Production Mode & Process
13.4 Steel Flange Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Steel Flange Sales Channels
13.4.2 Steel Flange Distributors
13.5 Steel Flange Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Steel Flange Industry Trends
14.2 Steel Flange Market Drivers
14.3 Steel Flange Market Challenges
14.4 Steel Flange Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Steel Flange Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”