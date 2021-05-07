Steel Flange Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2027 | Outokumpu, Viraj Profiles Limited, Sandvik

“

The report titled Global Steel Flange Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Steel Flange market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Steel Flange market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Steel Flange market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Steel Flange market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Steel Flange report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel Flange report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel Flange market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel Flange market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel Flange market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel Flange market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel Flange market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Outokumpu, Viraj Profiles Limited, Sandvik, Metalfar, AFGlobal, Bebitz, Melesi, Kofco, Core Pipe, Galperti Group, SBK, Maass Flange Corp, IPP Group, Arcus Nederland BV, Dacapo Stainless, Sumitec

Market Segmentation by Product: Weld Flange

Blind Flange

Slip-On Flange

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Petrochemical Industry

Food and Pharmaceutical Industry

Architectural Decoration Industry

Others



The Steel Flange Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel Flange market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel Flange market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Steel Flange Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Steel Flange Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Weld Flange

1.2.3 Blind Flange

1.2.4 Slip-On Flange

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Steel Flange Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Petrochemical Industry

1.3.3 Food and Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.4 Architectural Decoration Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Steel Flange Production

2.1 Global Steel Flange Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Steel Flange Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Steel Flange Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Steel Flange Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Steel Flange Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Steel Flange Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Steel Flange Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Steel Flange Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Steel Flange Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Steel Flange Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Steel Flange Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Steel Flange Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Steel Flange Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Steel Flange Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Steel Flange Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Steel Flange Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Steel Flange Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Steel Flange Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Steel Flange Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Steel Flange Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Steel Flange Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Steel Flange Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Steel Flange Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Steel Flange Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Steel Flange Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Steel Flange Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Steel Flange Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Steel Flange Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Steel Flange Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Steel Flange Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Steel Flange Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Steel Flange Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Steel Flange Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Steel Flange Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Steel Flange Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Steel Flange Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Steel Flange Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Steel Flange Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Steel Flange Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Steel Flange Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Steel Flange Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Steel Flange Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Steel Flange Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Steel Flange Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Steel Flange Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Steel Flange Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Steel Flange Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Steel Flange Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Steel Flange Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Steel Flange Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Steel Flange Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Steel Flange Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Steel Flange Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Steel Flange Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Steel Flange Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Steel Flange Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Steel Flange Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Steel Flange Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Steel Flange Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Steel Flange Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Steel Flange Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Steel Flange Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Steel Flange Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Steel Flange Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Steel Flange Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Steel Flange Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Steel Flange Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Steel Flange Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Steel Flange Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Steel Flange Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Steel Flange Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Steel Flange Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Steel Flange Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Steel Flange Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Steel Flange Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Steel Flange Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Steel Flange Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Flange Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Outokumpu

12.1.1 Outokumpu Corporation Information

12.1.2 Outokumpu Overview

12.1.3 Outokumpu Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Outokumpu Steel Flange Product Description

12.1.5 Outokumpu Recent Developments

12.2 Viraj Profiles Limited

12.2.1 Viraj Profiles Limited Corporation Information

12.2.2 Viraj Profiles Limited Overview

12.2.3 Viraj Profiles Limited Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Viraj Profiles Limited Steel Flange Product Description

12.2.5 Viraj Profiles Limited Recent Developments

12.3 Sandvik

12.3.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sandvik Overview

12.3.3 Sandvik Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sandvik Steel Flange Product Description

12.3.5 Sandvik Recent Developments

12.4 Metalfar

12.4.1 Metalfar Corporation Information

12.4.2 Metalfar Overview

12.4.3 Metalfar Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Metalfar Steel Flange Product Description

12.4.5 Metalfar Recent Developments

12.5 AFGlobal

12.5.1 AFGlobal Corporation Information

12.5.2 AFGlobal Overview

12.5.3 AFGlobal Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AFGlobal Steel Flange Product Description

12.5.5 AFGlobal Recent Developments

12.6 Bebitz

12.6.1 Bebitz Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bebitz Overview

12.6.3 Bebitz Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Bebitz Steel Flange Product Description

12.6.5 Bebitz Recent Developments

12.7 Melesi

12.7.1 Melesi Corporation Information

12.7.2 Melesi Overview

12.7.3 Melesi Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Melesi Steel Flange Product Description

12.7.5 Melesi Recent Developments

12.8 Kofco

12.8.1 Kofco Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kofco Overview

12.8.3 Kofco Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kofco Steel Flange Product Description

12.8.5 Kofco Recent Developments

12.9 Core Pipe

12.9.1 Core Pipe Corporation Information

12.9.2 Core Pipe Overview

12.9.3 Core Pipe Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Core Pipe Steel Flange Product Description

12.9.5 Core Pipe Recent Developments

12.10 Galperti Group

12.10.1 Galperti Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Galperti Group Overview

12.10.3 Galperti Group Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Galperti Group Steel Flange Product Description

12.10.5 Galperti Group Recent Developments

12.11 SBK

12.11.1 SBK Corporation Information

12.11.2 SBK Overview

12.11.3 SBK Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 SBK Steel Flange Product Description

12.11.5 SBK Recent Developments

12.12 Maass Flange Corp

12.12.1 Maass Flange Corp Corporation Information

12.12.2 Maass Flange Corp Overview

12.12.3 Maass Flange Corp Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Maass Flange Corp Steel Flange Product Description

12.12.5 Maass Flange Corp Recent Developments

12.13 IPP Group

12.13.1 IPP Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 IPP Group Overview

12.13.3 IPP Group Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 IPP Group Steel Flange Product Description

12.13.5 IPP Group Recent Developments

12.14 Arcus Nederland BV

12.14.1 Arcus Nederland BV Corporation Information

12.14.2 Arcus Nederland BV Overview

12.14.3 Arcus Nederland BV Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Arcus Nederland BV Steel Flange Product Description

12.14.5 Arcus Nederland BV Recent Developments

12.15 Dacapo Stainless

12.15.1 Dacapo Stainless Corporation Information

12.15.2 Dacapo Stainless Overview

12.15.3 Dacapo Stainless Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Dacapo Stainless Steel Flange Product Description

12.15.5 Dacapo Stainless Recent Developments

12.16 Sumitec

12.16.1 Sumitec Corporation Information

12.16.2 Sumitec Overview

12.16.3 Sumitec Steel Flange Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Sumitec Steel Flange Product Description

12.16.5 Sumitec Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Steel Flange Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Steel Flange Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Steel Flange Production Mode & Process

13.4 Steel Flange Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Steel Flange Sales Channels

13.4.2 Steel Flange Distributors

13.5 Steel Flange Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Steel Flange Industry Trends

14.2 Steel Flange Market Drivers

14.3 Steel Flange Market Challenges

14.4 Steel Flange Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Steel Flange Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”