AUTOMOTIVE STEERING WHEEL SWITCH MARKET – TO UNDERTAKE STRAPPING GROWTH BY 2027

Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market Outlook – 2027

Automotive steering is gaining popularity in passenger cars globally, especially in the commercial vehicle space among emerging economies. This feature is prevalent in high-end vehicles, where the efficiency of fuel is not of prime concern. An automotive steering wheel switch reduces the risk of driver distraction and develops a configurable control on the steering wheel.

The global automotive steering wheel switch market is driven by rise in usage of automatic steering wheel for road safety concerns, increase in adoption of automation, and rise in standard of living leading to increase the purchasing power of consumer in terms of advanced vehicles. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in the automotive industry fuel the growth. However, slow adoption of automation may hinder the growth of the global automotive steering wheel switch market.

The global automotive steering wheel switch market is segmented based on cover, application, and geography. The cover segment is bifurcated into split and modular. The applications studied in this report are passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Key players profiled in the report are ZF (Germany) , Delphi (UK), Max Orman Toyota (Australia), Alps (Japan), Tokai Rika (Japan), Valeo (France), Panasonic (Japan), Leopold Kostal (Germany), TOYODENSO (Japan), and Marquardt (Germany).

Key Benefits

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global automatic steering wheel switch market, in terms of value, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed impact analysis of the current trends, regional market, and future estimations are outlined to single out profitable areas.

In addition, key drivers, restraints, and opportunities through 20172023 are explained to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers in the competitive market to facilitate efficient business planning.

Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market Segments:

By Cover

Split

Modular

By Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China Australia India South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players In The Value Chain:

ZF (Germany)

Delphi (UK)

Max Orman Toyota (Australia)

Alps (Japan)

Tokai Rika (Japan)

Valeo (France)

Panasonic (Japan)

Leopold Kostal (Germany)

TOYODENSO (Japan)

Marquardt (Germany)

