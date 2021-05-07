Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market 2021 Share, Applications and Forecast Up to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The radiofrequency ablation devices market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 5.26 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 16.9%.

Market Dynamics

Radio frequency ablation is a process of minimizing pain. It is done through electric current generated through radio wave. The current heats up the affected area, thus reduces the pain from that particular segment. As per the report of American Heart Association (AHA), the success rate of radio frequency ablation of more than 90%. It is quite effective in curing chronic diseases like atrial tachycardia and atrial fibrillation. This technique has done wonders for cancer treatment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death across the globe. As per the organization, the death counts due to cancer touched 9.6 million in 2018. But the good news is that the radiofrequency ablation can treat this deadly disease and is effective for several types of cancers like kidney, liver and bone.

The emergence of radio frequency ablation devices successfully manages pain and its market is expected to excel in near future. With the aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for radio frequency ablation devices is anticipated to rise in future. In terms of revenue generation, it is expected that the pain management market vendors will create a demand of radio frequency ablation devices during the forecast period. The geriatric population is more afraid of diseases and can’t tolerate pain along with invasive treatment. For them radiofrequency ablation is a boon. This technique can help them in pain management with fast relief and healing.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294009

Product Takeaway

The major types of Radiofrequency ablation (minimally invasive procedure) are categorized into capital, disposable and reusable equipment. These products are increasingly used in minimally invasive procedure for conditions such a cardiology and it is estimated to grow with a significant growth rate because of its wide acceptability. Radiofrequency ablation is gaining popularity as compared to open/invasive surgeries. This is because of its instant relief from chronic pain especially in neck, lower back and arthritic joints. This procedure caters low risk of side effects, short recovery duration and less post-procedure complications.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Application Takeaway

Technology wise, the market is divided as Cosmetology, Surgical oncology, Gynecology, Pain management, Cardiology cardiac rhythm management, and Hypertension. Among which, surgical oncology generates the highest revenue. It is highly popular because it offers more convenience to patients in terms of faster recovery, and lower complications. Hypertension application is yielding low revenue at present but holds of promise due to its impressive growth rate.

Further, this technology is playing an imperative role in curing chronic diseases through a rendition of effective and fast result with minimum distress to the patient. Among 10 patients who opt for radiofrequency ablation, 7 experiences relief from their pain.

Regional Takeaway

Geographically Europe and North America are estimated to get high demand of Radiofrequency ablation followed by Asia Pacific. The ablation market of Europe is estimated to cross US$ 3.09 billion till 2025 with a CAGR of 15.2%.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294009

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies like Accuray, Stryker Corporation, Neurotherm Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Diros Technology Inc., Biosense Webster,Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cosman Medical Inc. are involved in this market. Vendors need to target regions which comprise of high percentage of elderly for high opportunities of revenue.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Capital equipment

Disposable equipment

Reusable equipment

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Cardiology and cardiac rhythm management

Surgical oncology

Pain Management

Gynecology

Hypertension

Cosmetology

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Wound Dressing Market

Western Blotting Market

Population Health Management Market

Defoamers Market

Pharmaceutical Robots Market