Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Size by Manufacturers, Regions, And Forecast to 2027 | Johns Manville, Henry Company, Henkel

The report titled Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Roof Adhesives and Primers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Roof Adhesives and Primers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Roof Adhesives and Primers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Roof Adhesives and Primers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Roof Adhesives and Primers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Roof Adhesives and Primers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Roof Adhesives and Primers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Roof Adhesives and Primers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Roof Adhesives and Primers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Roof Adhesives and Primers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Roof Adhesives and Primers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johns Manville, Henry Company, Henkel, Sika AG, Arkema, Standard Industries, Carlisle SynTec, Versico Roofing Systems

Market Segmentation by Product: Epoxy

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Roof Adhesives and Primers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Roof Adhesives and Primers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Roof Adhesives and Primers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Roof Adhesives and Primers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Roof Adhesives and Primers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Roof Adhesives and Primers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Roof Adhesives and Primers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Roof Adhesives and Primers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Roof Adhesives and Primers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Alkyd

1.2.4 Polyurethane

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Production

2.1 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Roof Adhesives and Primers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Roof Adhesives and Primers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Roof Adhesives and Primers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Roof Adhesives and Primers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Roof Adhesives and Primers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Roof Adhesives and Primers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Roof Adhesives and Primers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Roof Adhesives and Primers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Roof Adhesives and Primers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Roof Adhesives and Primers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Roof Adhesives and Primers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Johns Manville

12.1.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.1.2 Johns Manville Overview

12.1.3 Johns Manville Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Johns Manville Roof Adhesives and Primers Product Description

12.1.5 Johns Manville Recent Developments

12.2 Henry Company

12.2.1 Henry Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 Henry Company Overview

12.2.3 Henry Company Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Henry Company Roof Adhesives and Primers Product Description

12.2.5 Henry Company Recent Developments

12.3 Henkel

12.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Henkel Overview

12.3.3 Henkel Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Henkel Roof Adhesives and Primers Product Description

12.3.5 Henkel Recent Developments

12.4 Sika AG

12.4.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sika AG Overview

12.4.3 Sika AG Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sika AG Roof Adhesives and Primers Product Description

12.4.5 Sika AG Recent Developments

12.5 Arkema

12.5.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arkema Overview

12.5.3 Arkema Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Arkema Roof Adhesives and Primers Product Description

12.5.5 Arkema Recent Developments

12.6 Standard Industries

12.6.1 Standard Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 Standard Industries Overview

12.6.3 Standard Industries Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Standard Industries Roof Adhesives and Primers Product Description

12.6.5 Standard Industries Recent Developments

12.7 Carlisle SynTec

12.7.1 Carlisle SynTec Corporation Information

12.7.2 Carlisle SynTec Overview

12.7.3 Carlisle SynTec Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Carlisle SynTec Roof Adhesives and Primers Product Description

12.7.5 Carlisle SynTec Recent Developments

12.8 Versico Roofing Systems

12.8.1 Versico Roofing Systems Corporation Information

12.8.2 Versico Roofing Systems Overview

12.8.3 Versico Roofing Systems Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Versico Roofing Systems Roof Adhesives and Primers Product Description

12.8.5 Versico Roofing Systems Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Roof Adhesives and Primers Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Roof Adhesives and Primers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Roof Adhesives and Primers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Roof Adhesives and Primers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Roof Adhesives and Primers Distributors

13.5 Roof Adhesives and Primers Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Roof Adhesives and Primers Industry Trends

14.2 Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Drivers

14.3 Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Challenges

14.4 Roof Adhesives and Primers Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Roof Adhesives and Primers Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”