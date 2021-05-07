Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | Kingspan, DowDuPont, Owens Corning

“
The report titled Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Kingspan, DowDuPont, Owens Corning, BASF, Ursa, Synthos, Sunde Group, Soprema, Paroc, IKK Group, T. Clear Corporation, KINDUS, Emirates Extruded Polystyrene LLC
Market Segmentation by Product: White
Grey
Special Color
Market Segmentation by Application: Building & Construction
Packaging
Others
The Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 White
1.2.3 Grey
1.2.4 Special Color
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Packaging
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Production
2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Kingspan
12.1.1 Kingspan Corporation Information
12.1.2 Kingspan Overview
12.1.3 Kingspan Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Kingspan Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Product Description
12.1.5 Kingspan Recent Developments
12.2 DowDuPont
12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.2.2 DowDuPont Overview
12.2.3 DowDuPont Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 DowDuPont Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Product Description
12.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments
12.3 Owens Corning
12.3.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
12.3.2 Owens Corning Overview
12.3.3 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Product Description
12.3.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments
12.4 BASF
12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.4.2 BASF Overview
12.4.3 BASF Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 BASF Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Product Description
12.4.5 BASF Recent Developments
12.5 Ursa
12.5.1 Ursa Corporation Information
12.5.2 Ursa Overview
12.5.3 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Product Description
12.5.5 Ursa Recent Developments
12.6 Synthos
12.6.1 Synthos Corporation Information
12.6.2 Synthos Overview
12.6.3 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Product Description
12.6.5 Synthos Recent Developments
12.7 Sunde Group
12.7.1 Sunde Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 Sunde Group Overview
12.7.3 Sunde Group Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Sunde Group Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Product Description
12.7.5 Sunde Group Recent Developments
12.8 Soprema
12.8.1 Soprema Corporation Information
12.8.2 Soprema Overview
12.8.3 Soprema Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Soprema Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Product Description
12.8.5 Soprema Recent Developments
12.9 Paroc
12.9.1 Paroc Corporation Information
12.9.2 Paroc Overview
12.9.3 Paroc Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Paroc Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Product Description
12.9.5 Paroc Recent Developments
12.10 IKK Group
12.10.1 IKK Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 IKK Group Overview
12.10.3 IKK Group Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 IKK Group Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Product Description
12.10.5 IKK Group Recent Developments
12.11 T. Clear Corporation
12.11.1 T. Clear Corporation Corporation Information
12.11.2 T. Clear Corporation Overview
12.11.3 T. Clear Corporation Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 T. Clear Corporation Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Product Description
12.11.5 T. Clear Corporation Recent Developments
12.12 KINDUS
12.12.1 KINDUS Corporation Information
12.12.2 KINDUS Overview
12.12.3 KINDUS Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 KINDUS Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Product Description
12.12.5 KINDUS Recent Developments
12.13 Emirates Extruded Polystyrene LLC
12.13.1 Emirates Extruded Polystyrene LLC Corporation Information
12.13.2 Emirates Extruded Polystyrene LLC Overview
12.13.3 Emirates Extruded Polystyrene LLC Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Emirates Extruded Polystyrene LLC Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Product Description
12.13.5 Emirates Extruded Polystyrene LLC Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Production Mode & Process
13.4 Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Sales Channels
13.4.2 Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Distributors
13.5 Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Industry Trends
14.2 Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Drivers
14.3 Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Challenges
14.4 Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Panels Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
