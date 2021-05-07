Cell Analysis Market 2021 Size Potential Growth, Demand and Research Forecasts to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT
The cell analysis market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 20.3 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 6.18%.
Market Dynamics
The cell analysis industry thrives on studying the intricacies of an individual cell or a group of cells using scientific processes thus finding novel applications across diverse industries. It finds application in genetics, disease cure, diagnosis and improving overall healthcare facilities. Countries and governments are increasing their spending capacity when it comes to research. The Irish Cancer Society stated that the Government of Ireland invested in over 40 projects that were carried out by the Science Foundation of Ireland. The annual review agenda document mentioned that Science Foundation Ireland awards investment of €43 million through SFI Investigators Programme. Cancer organizations like Cancer Institute of New South Wales (NSW) funded the University of Sydney for live cell analysis.
Studies such as these can prove to be elemental in creating a difference in cancer exploration. In addition, growth in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology acts as a potential catalyst in the growth of this industry due to its direct co-relation. On contrary, market restraint that observed in this industry is the cost of these scientific procedures. Cell analysis requires high level of accuracy and cutting edge technology. Equipment’s required significantly affect the investment cost, thus creating a restriction to the industry. Using such equipment’s requires training and experience thus needs niche human resources as well.
Products Takeaway
The product type can be broadly classified into the instruments and consumables category. Within this market, the consumables segment consists of factors such as assay kits, reagents, microplates etc. Whereas the instrument covers various types of microscopes, PCR systems, flow cyclometers, and cell microarrays. The point of observation here remains that despite being rather inexpensive in comparison to the instruments, the consumables dominate the market share in terms of revenues.
Application Takeaway
In terms of application, the industry is divided into cell research studies, proliferation, viability, and single cell analysis studies. Cancer research remains one of the major areas of revenues. Various steps are being explored in areas such as immunology, neuro and stem cell research. Medical based applications are also prevalent, such as In-Vitro fertilization, circulating tumour, cell detection studies and more. Cancer Research UK stated that they have supported studies worth 413 million pounds, in the year 2017-18.
End Use Takeaway
Some of the direct end users are hospitals, laboratories and other CRO’s. According to the March of Dimes global report on birth defects states that over 6% of Childbirths are ones with genetic deformities. In order to analyse and find a solution proactively, medically based research using cell analysis is being increasingly explored. Owing to the increase in scientific research globally, use of consumables in laboratory and instruments is one of the major end use of this technology.
Regional Takeaway
The prominent areas where this industry is most active are North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific followed by the rest of the world. North America has evidently dominated this industry in the past few years followed by Europe. The major factor is being the rise of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the region. The Asia Pacific has been forecasted to grow exponentially. The major reasons for this can be attributed to the rise in awareness towards health care.
Key Vendor Analysis
Some of the prominent names in the this industry are Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE, Danaher, Olympus Corporation, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. One of the key strategies these companies used in order to grow revenues is begin with novel products such as product up gradation, licenses and certifications. This is a strategy that has contributed to a growth of approx. 56% in certain sectors.
The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:
Historical Year – 2014 & 2016
Base Year – 2017
Estimated Year – 2018
Projected Year – 2025
TARGET AUDIENCE
Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers
Manufacturers
Government and Regional Agencies
Research Organizations
Consultants
Distributors
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:
MARKET, BY PRODUCT
Instruments
Microscopes
QPCR
Spectrophotometers
Cell Counters
High-Content Screening (HCS) Systems
Flow Cytometry
Cell Microarrays
Consumables
Reagents
Microplates
Assay Kits
Others
MARKET, BY APPLICATION
Cell Structure Study
Cell Identification
Cell Proliferation
Cell Signaling Pathways/Signal Transduction
Cell Interaction
Cell Counting and Quality Control
Cell Viability
Target Identification and Validation
Single-Cell Analysis
MARKET, BY END USE
Hospitals
Laboratory
CROs
MARKET, BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Rest of APAC
Rest of the World
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
