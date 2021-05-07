Transplantation Market 2021 Size, Business Opportunity, Trends and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The transplantation market was valued at USD 24.93 billion by 2017, growing with 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Market Dynamics

Organ transplantation is an in-demand field of medical science. It encompasses replacing the non-functional organs of patients with a fully functional element from a matched donor. This procedure is most common for kidney, liver, heart, eyes among others. The U.S. Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation stated that as of January 2019, over 113,000+ number of patient’s transplant is in waiting list. The organization also mentioned that the tissue transplant is increasing at rapid pace with more than 1 million procedure performed every year. Thus the demand of the industry unquestionably on a rise.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294014

While the demand-supply gap between donors and recipients is only rising, the pharmaceutical industry is working effectively on improving procedures that enhance success rates of these procedures. An article in CNBC, 2017 stated that medical experts are using newer tools to combat the problems related to organ transplant. For instance, development of tools like norothermic perfusion, allows the organ to be in a body like environment using scientific procedures, thus enhancing chances of success. New technologies such as tissue products, tissue typing technology and surgical medical instruments have further propelled the growth of this industry significantly. Tissue banks are commonly used to store the tissue that would be used for these procedures. The American Association of Tissue Banks suggested that more than 120 accredited tissue banks are associated with them. This increasing number is also considered to be the key cause of industry growth. However, shortage of organ donor in the market and the rejection rate when it comes to organ transplantation pull back the market growth to some extent.

Product Takeaway

Based on products, the market is categorized into immunosuppressive drugs, preservation solutions, and tissue products. Tissue transfer procedure is one of the highest revenue generating segment. Followed by which, immunosuppressive drugs show the most promising growth. A study published in the American Journal of Transplantation, 2016 mentioned that immunosuppressant drugs could be the future of transplantation industry as it reducing the rejection risk and eventually increase success rates of transplantation. It is noted that more and more pharmaceutical companies are spending their R&D money on improving the portfolio of this product category, supporting the segment growth. On contrary, preservation solution category is seen to be growing at a rapid pace due to its increased usage in transplantation procedures.

Application Takeaway

Application wise, the two major categories are; tissue and organ transplantation. Of these, tissue method accounted for the significant revenue share owing to the increasing number of corneal transplants across the globe. As per the American Transplant Foundation, more than 40,000 corneal transplant procedure take place every year in the U.S. alone. This is followed by organ transplantation, growing with 8.5% CAGR during the study period. Based on statistics published on the website of Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network, one new person is added to the organ transplant list every 10 minutes.

End-Use Takeaway

End-user segment is divided into hospitals, transplant centres and others. Hospitals recorded USD 13.21 billion in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the study period. Hospital facilities are now getting more equipped to carry out complete organ preservation and transplantation processes. Thus, these facilities are considered to be the key place where most transplant-related decisions occur, driving the segment growth to great extent.

Regional Takeaway

North America is one of the leaders of this market due to the effective steps carried out by key players to improve transplant procedures. In addition, new rules and guidelines are being implemented by government that are constantly improving the scope of organ transplantation industry in region. Europe is accounted for the 30% revenue share owing to the increasing number of organ donor. Based on data published in 2017, MINISTERIO DE SANIDAD, Spain was the leader in terms of organ donation.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294014

Key Vendor Takeaway

This industry is fragmented and includes various players include AbbVie Inc.; Zimmer Biomet; Medtronic; Teva Pharmaceuticals; Stryker; 21st Century Medicine; BioLife Solutions, Inc.; Novartis AG; Arthrex, Inc..; and Veloxis Pharmaceuticals. Novartis took over Selexys Pharmaceuticals in the year 2016, it has gone ahead to launch drug called Zortress which prevents organ rejection in adult liver transplantation patients.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Preservation Solutions

Tissue Products

MARKET, BY TYPE

Tissue Transplantation

Organ Transplantation

MARKET, BY END USE

Hospitals

Transplant Centers

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Audiology Devices Market

Tumor Ablation Market

Formwork Market

LED Lighting in Poultry Farming Market