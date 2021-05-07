Kaolin Market 2021 Forecast to 2025 Industry Analysis by Regions, Top Countries Analysis 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The kaolin market was valued at USD 4.98 billion by 2017, growing with 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Market Dynamics

Kaolin, also well known as China clay, has been creating a buzz in various industries due to its flexibility in product characteristic, making it ideal for various applications. The key features of this product are whiteness & smoothness it imparts to the end product. It promises endless potential in terms of the multitude uses because it is an indispensable raw material in the manufacturing of products like paper, paints, ceramics and also concrete. Some interesting factors that have been charging this industry forward are the growth of the construction industry, the reduction of raw material costs and energy saving. Based on data published by the Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, stated that the global construction is growing an impressive growth rate. The industry will witness a growth of over 4.0 %/year to 2030. Based on its application in the construction industry, it is safe to say that there is a definite growth expected in the industry.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294015

On the flip side, a threat is considered to be the growing demand for its alternative, calcium carbonate. This is because calcium carbonate is known to be whiter than this chemical and hence consumer’s preference is inclined towards calcium carbonate. This could jeopardize the growth of the Kaolin market across the globe.

Application Takeaway

The major application areas are; Paper, Fiber Glass, Ceramics, Paint, Rubber and others. It is used most widely in the paper-making industry. Based on the highlights of a study on use of fillers in paper and paperboard grades by Tampere University of Applied Sciences, suggested, that Kaolin is used a little less than 40% in the paper-making formulation. This quaintly is a significantly high amount based on the volume or bulk preparation of paper and the percentage of the product used in the formulation. This product is also used in applications such as toilet bowls, washbasins, and bathtubs, shower plates. The USP of the product is its corrosive resistant, and abrasive resistant behavior. Fibre-glass uses this chemical due to its requirement in the production of a lightweight product.

Among the rather new & experimental applications of Kaolin is in aerospace and even fibreglass applications. In accordance to the data published in the American Elements website, the refractory strength required in the aerospace has created new avenues for growth of ceramics in this field. Furthermore, based on an article in the Business Insider, 2017, fiberglass industry is appraised to generate revenues worth USD 600 million by 2025. These facts would in turn surge in demand for kaolin products, driving the industry growth.

Regional Takeaway

In terms of regional perspective, Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest revenue share and is anticipated to grow with promising growth rate during the study period. Growth is majorly attributed to the rising focus of government on education sector which will boost the demand for paper & thus demand for kaolin will go significantly higher. An article in the Business World (March 2019) stated that in India, the business education sector will grow at 7.5% by 2020. In addition, reports published by DMG Events India suggested that the construction sector in countries like India is projected to grow by 7-8% in next 5-6 years. On contrary, regions such as North America and Europe captured significant revenue share.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Key players in the industry are Imerys S.A., AKW Ukrainian Kaolin Company, Kaolin AD, SCR-Sibelco N.V, Thiele Kaolin, KaMin LLC, LB Minerals S.R.O, BASF SE. The company, Imerys S.A is the leading producer of kaolin. Not only, the company is among the oldest manufacturers, but also globally present in regions like Brazil, Sweden, U.S., UK and France. In terms of the recent merger & acquisitions, in 2017, SCR-Sibelco N.V acquired the U.S. frac sand mine Fairmount Santrol Holdings, Inc., with the intent to improve its product portfolio further. Increased product portfolio increases the customer base for pitching products, therefore fishing in more customers for Kaolin as well.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294015

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Paper

Fiber Glass

Ceramics

Paint

Rubber

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market

Sperm Bank Market

Audiology Devices Market

Tumor Ablation Market

Formwork Market