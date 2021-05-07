Automotive NVH Materials Market 2021 Size Forecast Segmented by Analysis, CAGR, Types and Applications 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The automotive NVH materials market was valued at USD 8.89 billion by 2017, growing with 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Market Dynamics

Noise, vibration and harness (NVH) are the terms used to know automobiles noise and vibration characteristics. The noise or vibrations come from different engine accessories like cooling fans, pedals, steering wheels etc. While it is easy to measure noise and vibration, but harness can be measured through thorough evaluation or through analytical tools. As the automobile industry continues to thrive and flourish in developing economies, the demand for heavy and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars are on the rise. And with the surge in automobile industry, automotive NVH market is anticipated to witness huge opportunities.

Simultaneously, demand for better aesthetics, comfort, safety, engine vibration management, and noise cancellation will propel the industry growth in the forecast period. The market is experiencing huge requirement of non-woven automotive NVH materials owing to its lightweight and excellent diesel, water and oil resistance property. Moreover, usage of polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene in trucks, floor and roof of vehicles has propelled the requirement of NVH materials in automobile sector. Furthermore, aftermarket services like part replacement, customization and maintenance have picked up the pace in current marketplace. Increase in requirements of auto replacement parts will further strengthen this industry position. It is true that NVH materials are quite efficient in minimizing overall vibration and noise, but the availability of its substitute products is the major restrain for this product.

Product Takeaway

Foam is the fastest growing market segment and the demand for foam laminates is on the rise as it is being increasingly used as laminates in the floor, door, hood, and overhead linings to absorb friction and noise. Also, the demand of foam laminates in cushions and roof lining of vehicles will uplift the industry in coming years.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Molded rubber product has a thriving market as it is used for NVH reduction in automobiles. The extensive use of molded rubber in lining and sealing solutions will drive the segment growth. Further, the increasing use of synthetic rubber products in noise and friction absorption, damping, chemical stability, density, flexibility, and higher strength are facilitating the growth in this segment. Film laminate segment will witness impressive growth due to their increasing use on windows and glass to dampen airborne noise. Moreover, the surging demand for soundproof cars and improved car aesthetics will cast a positive influence on the growth of this segment.

Application Takeaway

On the basis of application, the absorption segment is estimated to flourish in the forecast time-frame. Demand for absorption of sound and vibration is on the peak and automotive manufacturers are working on this for meeting customer satisfaction. This factor will fuel up the NVH materials market.

End User Takeaway

With the increase in per capita income, passenger cars are enjoying a great demand among end-users. And this trend has motivated manufacturers to use best quality material, this in turn will create good growth opportunities to NVH products.

Regional Takeaway

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2017 and is anticipated to continue this trend in future. The region is accounted for the majority of the market revenue. Emerging economies of Indonesia, China, and India with their increasing population and improved living standards have catalyzed the automobile demand in this region.

North America has a thriving market too as it is a home to many eminent manufacturers. Moreover, the region’s infallible regulations concerning fuel economy of vehicles will drive the growth of the industry. The profusion of raw materials like rubber and engineering plastics will have a positive impact on product demand during the forecast period.

Key Vendors Takeaway

Some of the well- known companies in this industry are Creative Foam, Interface Performance Materials, Hematite, Hoosier Gasket, Wolverine, BRC Rubber and Plastics and ElringKlinger. Companies like Unique Fabricating, Inc., Interface Performance Materials, and ElringKlinger AG operate their business by virtue of their humungous production capabilities dispersed throughout the globe.

Moreover, these companies have resorted to different inorganic and organic growth strategies like mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and new product developments for enhancing their market share. For instance, ElringKlinger AG has acquired M&W Manufacturing Co. of USA with all of its interest from former owner which will strengthen position in North America. This acquisition is a significant milestone in prospering the ElringKlinger’s Specialty Gasket Division through underpinning regional presence in North America and its production activities in the U.S. market. This includes exhaust system, control plates, used in automatic and dual clutch transmissions.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Molded Rubber

Film Laminates

Foam Laminates

Metal Laminates

Molded Foam

Engineered Resins

Others

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Absorption

Dampening

MARKET, BY END-USER

Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV)

Light commercial vehicle (LCV)

Cars

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

