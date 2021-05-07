Chloroethylene Market Perspective by Comprehensive Analysis Growth Prediction to 2028

Global Chloroethylene Market: Overview

Chloroethylene is also called vinyl chloride as it is a colorless gas compound that is prominently used in the production of polymer vinyl chloride. Chloroethylene has found its use in PVC production, which can be used in the manufacturing of PVC pipes, wire coatings, plastic kitchen wares, etc. The wide range of practical applications of the Chloroethylene is expected to increase the demand for different end-use industries over the forecast period.

Chloroethylene can be used as intermediate in the chemical industries and other end-use industries. Chloroethylene is derived from ethylene, acetate and ethane with the process of direct chlorination and thermal cracking. Chloroethylene has been used in polyvinyl chloride processing industry and increasing demand for polyvinyl chloride is directly proportional to the rising demand for chloroethylene.

Key stakeholders in the Chloroethylene Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities. Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Global Chloroethylene Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the chloroethylene market are Tahrir Petrochemicals, Ineos Styrolution, Synthos Kralupy, Total Petrochemicals, BASF, Ineos Styrenics, Sibur-Khimprom and Kian Petrochemical among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Chloroethylene market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Chloroethylene market segments such as geographies, product type, and end-use industry.

The Chloroethylene Market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Chloroethylene Market? Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2018 to 2028 ? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period? What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2018 to 2028 ?

