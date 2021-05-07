Global Insect-based Protein Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Insect-based Protein market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Insect-based Protein value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Crickets

Black Soldier Flies

Mealworms

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food and Beverage

Animal Nutrition

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Thailand Unique

Deli Bugs

Agriprotein Technologies

EnviroFlight

Entomo Farms

Proti-Farm

CRIK Nutrition

Nordic Insect

Exo Protein

Kreca Ento-Food

Hopper Foods

Kric8

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Insect-based Protein consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Insect-based Protein market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Insect-based Protein manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Insect-based Protein with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Insect-based Protein submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Global Insect-based Protein Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Insect-based Protein Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Insect-based Protein Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Insect-based Protein Segment by Type

2.2.1 Crickets

2.2.2 Black Soldier Flies

2.2.3 Mealworms

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Insect-based Protein Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Insect-based Protein Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Insect-based Protein Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Insect-based Protein Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food and Beverage

2.4.2 Animal Nutrition

2.4.3 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Insect-based Protein Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Insect-based Protein Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Insect-based Protein Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Insect-based Protein Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Insect-based Protein by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Insect-based Protein Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Insect-based Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Insect-based Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Insect-based Protein Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Insect-based Protein by Regions

4.1 Insect-based Protein by Regions

4.1.1 Global Insect-based Protein Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Insect-based Protein Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Insect-based Protein Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Insect-based Protein Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Insect-based Protein Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Insect-based Protein Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Insect-based Protein Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Insect-based Protein Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Insect-based Protein Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Insect-based Protein Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Insect-based Protein Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Insect-based Protein Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Insect-based Protein Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Insect-based Protein Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Insect-based Protein Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Insect-based Protein Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Insect-based Protein by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Insect-based Protein Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Insect-based Protein Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Insect-based Protein Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Insect-based Protein Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Insect-based Protein by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Insect-based Protein Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Insect-based Protein Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Insect-based Protein Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Insect-based Protein Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

….. continued

