Global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Scalable Video Coding (SVC) Type

Advanced Video Coding (AVC) Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Education – Public/Private

Consulting/Professional Services

Government (Non-Military)

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco

ZTE

Microsoft

Zoom

BlueJeans

Kedacom

Avaya

Vidyo

NEC

Arkadin

Lifesize

Polycom (Plantronics)

StarLeaf

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Segment by Type

2.2.1 Scalable Video Coding (SVC) Type

2.2.2 Scalable Video Coding (SVC) Type

2.3 Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Segment by Application

2.4.1 Education – Public/Private

2.4.2 Consulting/Professional Services

2.4.3 Government (Non-Military)

2.4.4 Manufacturing

2.4.5 Financial Services

2.4.6 Healthcare

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions by Players

3.1 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions by Regions

4.1 Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions by Countries

7.2 Europe Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Forecast

10.1 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Cloud Video Conferencing Solutions Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

….continued

