Conductive Silicone Rubber Market 2021 Analysis by Current Industry Status & Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast To 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The conductive silicone rubber market was valued at USD 4.83 billion by 2017, growing with 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Market Dynamics

Conductive Silicon Rubber is a highly efficient material that possesses exceptional beneficial properties such as good flexibility, high tolerance to wide temperature range, chemical resistance and easy to manufacture. Being a metallic conductor, it is highly efficient in its resistance to heat, ozone and UV radiations, thus enhancing the durability of the end product. This material prevents electrostatic discharge which is a desirable property for various applications, this ability is known as the electromagnetic shielding effect. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s project International Energy Outlook 2017 stated that there will be an approximate 28% increase in global energy use demand by 2040. With the rise of energy demands, there will be a definite rise in demand for conductive silicone rubber due to its electrical applications.

The product processing involves the addition of conductive fillers during the curing stage of silicone rubbers, thus the material is highly dependent on silicone. Despite being a lucrative business, companies are expected to go for much more environment friendly alternatives that replace silicon. An immediate threat being bio-based materials or replacement by natural rubber. An article in the Financial Times, 2017 stated that 190 companies out of the Fortune 500 companies have saved an amount close to USD 3.7 billion owing to their efforts in energy efficiency initiatives.

Product Takeaway

The two major categories in this industry are thermally and electrically conductive material. In terms of the market share, thermally conductive segment single-handedly dominates the overall industry. However, in terms of expected growth, electrical conductive product seems to be promising. There is a growing demand for electroactive materials due to the shielding effect of electrostatic products. A paper published by the Interdepartmental Research Centre ‘E. Piaggio’, School of Engineering, mentioned how electroactive polymers definitely help in effective scale down, high power to weight & power-to-volume ratios which weren’t common in previous electrostatic & electromagnetic motors.

Application Takeaway

Conductive silicone rubber finds its application in various sectors across industries right from electrical wiring to the automotive and transportation industry. This product finds wide applications in these sectors because of its excellent weather resistant and heat resistant properties. A paper published named ‘Electrically Conductive Silicone/Organic Polymer Composites’ – 2013 stated that the excellent conductivity of silicon rubber allows the product to be used in cable terminals, cable connectors & other electronics.

Regional Takeaway

The biggest market for conductive silicon rubber is the Asia Pacific. According to the India’s automotive trade body, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the auto industry experience over 14% of growth rate during 2017-2018. In addition, the ‘State of Automotive Technology in PR China 2014’ stated that the demand for lightweight vehicle body and increase interest in premium cars will grow. This demand for lightweight & premium cars is likely to boost the demand for conductive silicon rubber due to its chemical & physical properties, supporting the industry demand in this region. Besides this, 1/10th of the North American market revenue originated from the automobile production in 2014 and is expected to grow exponentially.

Key Vendor Takeaway

The key players who dominate the market include Saint-Gobain, Western Rubber & Supply, Inc., Wacker, Mesgo S.p.A., Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Momentive Performance, Specialty Silicone Products, Dow Corning Corporation, China National BlueStar and others. Wacker Chemie A.G has expanded its silicone production capacity significantly and has chalked out a USD 126 million expansion plan.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Electrically Conductive

Thermally Conductive

Others

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Machines

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

