Global Edge-based AI Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Edge-based AI market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Edge-based AI value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Platform and Software ools

Edge AI Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Autonomous Vehicles

Access Management

Video Surveillance

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Anagog

Microsoft

Google

TIBCO

Intel

Foghorn Systems

Cloudera

SWIM.AI

Nutanix

Imagimob

Tact.ai

Octonion

XNOR.AI

Veea Inc

Bragi

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Edge-based AI market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Edge-based AI market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Edge-based AI players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Edge-based AI with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Edge-based AI submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Edge-based AI Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Edge-based AI Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Edge-based AI Segment by Type

2.2.1 Platform and Software ools

2.2.2 Platform and Software ools

2.3 Edge-based AI Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Edge-based AI Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Edge-based AI Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Edge-based AI Segment by Application

2.4.1 Autonomous Vehicles

2.4.2 Access Management

2.4.3 Video Surveillance

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Edge-based AI Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Edge-based AI Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Edge-based AI Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Edge-based AI by Players

…continued

