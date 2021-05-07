Global Edge AI Software Solutions Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Edge AI Software Solutions market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Edge AI Software Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Platform and Software ools
Services
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Autonomous Vehicles
Access Management
Video Surveillance
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Anagog
Microsoft
Google
TIBCO
Intel
Foghorn Systems
Cloudera
SWIM.AI
Nutanix
Imagimob
Tact.ai
Octonion
XNOR.AI
Veea Inc
Bragi
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Edge AI Software Solutions market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Edge AI Software Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Edge AI Software Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Edge AI Software Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Edge AI Software Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Edge AI Software Solutions Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Edge AI Software Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Edge AI Software Solutions Segment by Type
2.2.1 Platform and Software ools
2.2.2 Platform and Software ools
2.3 Edge AI Software Solutions Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Edge AI Software Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Edge AI Software Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Edge AI Software Solutions Segment by Application
2.4.1 Autonomous Vehicles
2.4.2 Access Management
2.4.3 Video Surveillance
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Edge AI Software Solutions Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Edge AI Software Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Edge AI Software Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Edge AI Software Solutions by Players
…continued
