Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud-Based
Web-Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
eSentire
Booz Allen Hamilton
Cisco
Blackpoint Cyber
Rapid7
Arctic Wolf Networks
AT&T
Symantec
Bitdefender
Zimcom a Liberty Center One Company
CyberMaxx
Expel
Blackberry Cylance
Catapult Systems
Cybereason
Clearnetwork
F-Secure
Abacode
CI Security
FireEye
Red Canary
Redscan
Paladion
NRI SecureTechnologies
Proficio
IronNet Cybersecurity
Rook Security
Masergy
Ingalls Information Security
Microland
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-Based
2.3 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
…continued
