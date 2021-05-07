Global Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Application Development and Modernization (ADM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Application Development and Modernization (ADM) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Application Development and Modernization (ADM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Application Management

Application Maintenance

Application Modernization

Application Development

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ericsson AB

NTT DATA, Inc.

IBM

Infosys

HCL Technologies Limited

Collabera Inc.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Application Development and Modernization (ADM) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Application Development and Modernization (ADM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Application Development and Modernization (ADM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Application Development and Modernization (ADM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Application Development and Modernization (ADM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Application Management

2.2.2 Application Management

2.2.3 Application Modernization

2.2.4 Application Development

2.3 Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 IT & Telecommunications

2.4.3 Healthcare

2.4.4 Retail

2.4.5 Manufacturing

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Application Development and Modernization (ADM) by Players

3.1 Global Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Application Development and Modernization (ADM) by Regions

4.1 Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Application Development and Modernization (ADM) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

…continued

