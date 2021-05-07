Hydrocarbon Solvents Market 2021: Key Market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2021-2027 | ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell Chemicals, CNPC

“

The report titled Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hydrocarbon Solvents market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hydrocarbon Solvents market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hydrocarbon Solvents market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hydrocarbon Solvents market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hydrocarbon Solvents report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3108032/global-hydrocarbon-solvents-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hydrocarbon Solvents report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hydrocarbon Solvents market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hydrocarbon Solvents market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hydrocarbon Solvents market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hydrocarbon Solvents market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hydrocarbon Solvents market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell Chemicals, CNPC, SINOPEC, Chevron Phillip, BASF SE, Dow Oxygenated Solvents, DuPont, Sasol Solvents, Celanese, BP, Ashland, Engen, TOP Solvent, Resolute Oil, LLC, Gandhar Oil, Oelheld GmbH, Reliance Industries Limited, SK Corp, Formasa, Total Petrochemicals, Honeywell, Lyondell, JX Nippon Oil, HCS Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Aliphatic Type

Aromatic Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Rubber & Polymer

Agricultural Chemicals

Others



The Hydrocarbon Solvents Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hydrocarbon Solvents market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hydrocarbon Solvents market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hydrocarbon Solvents market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hydrocarbon Solvents industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hydrocarbon Solvents market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hydrocarbon Solvents market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hydrocarbon Solvents market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3108032/global-hydrocarbon-solvents-market

Table of Contents:

1 Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Overview

1.1 Hydrocarbon Solvents Product Overview

1.2 Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Aliphatic Type

1.2.2 Aromatic Type

1.3 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hydrocarbon Solvents Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Hydrocarbon Solvents Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hydrocarbon Solvents Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hydrocarbon Solvents as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hydrocarbon Solvents Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Hydrocarbon Solvents Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Hydrocarbon Solvents Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents by Application

4.1 Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Paints & Coatings

4.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.3 Personal Care

4.1.4 Rubber & Polymer

4.1.5 Agricultural Chemicals

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Hydrocarbon Solvents by Country

5.1 North America Hydrocarbon Solvents Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Hydrocarbon Solvents Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Hydrocarbon Solvents by Country

6.1 Europe Hydrocarbon Solvents Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Hydrocarbon Solvents Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbon Solvents by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbon Solvents Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbon Solvents Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Hydrocarbon Solvents by Country

8.1 Latin America Hydrocarbon Solvents Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Hydrocarbon Solvents Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Hydrocarbon Solvents by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrocarbon Solvents Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrocarbon Solvents Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hydrocarbon Solvents Business

10.1 ExxonMobil Chemical

10.1.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

10.1.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.1.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development

10.2 Shell Chemicals

10.2.1 Shell Chemicals Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shell Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Shell Chemicals Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.2.5 Shell Chemicals Recent Development

10.3 CNPC

10.3.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.3.2 CNPC Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 CNPC Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 CNPC Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.3.5 CNPC Recent Development

10.4 SINOPEC

10.4.1 SINOPEC Corporation Information

10.4.2 SINOPEC Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 SINOPEC Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 SINOPEC Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.4.5 SINOPEC Recent Development

10.5 Chevron Phillip

10.5.1 Chevron Phillip Corporation Information

10.5.2 Chevron Phillip Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Chevron Phillip Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Chevron Phillip Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.5.5 Chevron Phillip Recent Development

10.6 BASF SE

10.6.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.6.2 BASF SE Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 BASF SE Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 BASF SE Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.6.5 BASF SE Recent Development

10.7 Dow Oxygenated Solvents

10.7.1 Dow Oxygenated Solvents Corporation Information

10.7.2 Dow Oxygenated Solvents Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Dow Oxygenated Solvents Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Dow Oxygenated Solvents Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.7.5 Dow Oxygenated Solvents Recent Development

10.8 DuPont

10.8.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.8.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 DuPont Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 DuPont Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.8.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.9 Sasol Solvents

10.9.1 Sasol Solvents Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sasol Solvents Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sasol Solvents Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sasol Solvents Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.9.5 Sasol Solvents Recent Development

10.10 Celanese

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Hydrocarbon Solvents Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Celanese Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Celanese Recent Development

10.11 BP

10.11.1 BP Corporation Information

10.11.2 BP Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 BP Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 BP Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.11.5 BP Recent Development

10.12 Ashland

10.12.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ashland Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Ashland Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Ashland Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.12.5 Ashland Recent Development

10.13 Engen

10.13.1 Engen Corporation Information

10.13.2 Engen Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Engen Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Engen Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.13.5 Engen Recent Development

10.14 TOP Solvent

10.14.1 TOP Solvent Corporation Information

10.14.2 TOP Solvent Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 TOP Solvent Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 TOP Solvent Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.14.5 TOP Solvent Recent Development

10.15 Resolute Oil, LLC

10.15.1 Resolute Oil, LLC Corporation Information

10.15.2 Resolute Oil, LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Resolute Oil, LLC Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Resolute Oil, LLC Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.15.5 Resolute Oil, LLC Recent Development

10.16 Gandhar Oil

10.16.1 Gandhar Oil Corporation Information

10.16.2 Gandhar Oil Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Gandhar Oil Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Gandhar Oil Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.16.5 Gandhar Oil Recent Development

10.17 Oelheld GmbH

10.17.1 Oelheld GmbH Corporation Information

10.17.2 Oelheld GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Oelheld GmbH Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Oelheld GmbH Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.17.5 Oelheld GmbH Recent Development

10.18 Reliance Industries Limited

10.18.1 Reliance Industries Limited Corporation Information

10.18.2 Reliance Industries Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Reliance Industries Limited Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Reliance Industries Limited Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.18.5 Reliance Industries Limited Recent Development

10.19 SK Corp

10.19.1 SK Corp Corporation Information

10.19.2 SK Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 SK Corp Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 SK Corp Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.19.5 SK Corp Recent Development

10.20 Formasa

10.20.1 Formasa Corporation Information

10.20.2 Formasa Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Formasa Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Formasa Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.20.5 Formasa Recent Development

10.21 Total Petrochemicals

10.21.1 Total Petrochemicals Corporation Information

10.21.2 Total Petrochemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Total Petrochemicals Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Total Petrochemicals Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.21.5 Total Petrochemicals Recent Development

10.22 Honeywell

10.22.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.22.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Honeywell Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Honeywell Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.22.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.23 Lyondell

10.23.1 Lyondell Corporation Information

10.23.2 Lyondell Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Lyondell Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Lyondell Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.23.5 Lyondell Recent Development

10.24 JX Nippon Oil

10.24.1 JX Nippon Oil Corporation Information

10.24.2 JX Nippon Oil Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 JX Nippon Oil Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 JX Nippon Oil Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.24.5 JX Nippon Oil Recent Development

10.25 HCS Group

10.25.1 HCS Group Corporation Information

10.25.2 HCS Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 HCS Group Hydrocarbon Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 HCS Group Hydrocarbon Solvents Products Offered

10.25.5 HCS Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Hydrocarbon Solvents Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Hydrocarbon Solvents Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Hydrocarbon Solvents Distributors

12.3 Hydrocarbon Solvents Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3108032/global-hydrocarbon-solvents-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”