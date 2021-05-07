Electronic Shelf Label Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2018-2028

Electronic Shelf Label Market: Opportunity Analysis Delivering Lucrative Prospects for Stakeholders

The “Electronics Shelf Label Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018-2026” is an extensive research study drafted by Fact.MR revealing key insights on various facets of the market. The electronic shelf label market has been witnessing prevalence of several trends that are expected to influence the supply and demand scenario of electronic shelf label across key countries and regions worldwide.

Fact.MR’s latest report on electronic shelf label market highlights major trends that are likely to impact the future of the market. The report portrays key opportunities that stakeholders involved in the electronic shelf label market can leverage to increase their profit margins in the coming years.

The electronic shelf label market research report provides incisive insights and extensive market intelligence on revenue growth, challenges negatively impacting the market, opportunities, trends and drivers that fuel the growth of the market. Intelligence report on electronic shelf label market reveals various facets associated with use and demand of electronic shelf label across various retail stores in different regional markets.

In-depth assessment on several electronic shelf label market indicators such as supply chain analysis, value chain analysis and market attractiveness index has been included in the report. Moreover, the report follows a systematic structure for the convenience of the reader.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary that includes information on the market overview and gist of analysis on market segments. Key recommendations offered by Fact.MR are also included in this chapter. This chapter also features Wheel of Fortune that is a graphical representation of the relative position of each of the market segment on the basis of forecast and CAGR growth.

Chapter 2 – Market Introduction

This chapter reflects the overall scope and expanse of the report offering the reader a detailed introduction of the electronic shelf label market. This chapter includes definition of electronic shelf label along with detailed market taxonomy.

Chapter 3 – Market Structure

The market structure chapter in the electronic shelf label report elaborates on several macroeconomic factors such as GDP growth, global retail growth, growth in urbanization, growth of e-commerce, growth of electronics and electrical components industry and digitization impact. The chapter also focuses on opportunity assessment that entails various untapped segments presenting remunerative scope for key stakeholders in the electronic shelf label market.

Chapter 4 – Market Overview

The market overview chapter in the electronic shelf label report provides key insights on the parent retail market and its influence on the adoption of electronic shelf labels in the coming years. In addition, the chapter also covers in-depth analysis on key patents by participants involved in the electronic shelf label market.

Chapter 5 – Market Dynamics

This chapter focuses on various dynamics influencing the growth of the electronic shelf label market. Various drivers fuelling growth, restraints challenging sales and demand, key trends and opportunities shaping the electronic shelf label market have been covered in this chapter.

Chapter 6 – Forecast Impact

This chapter covers a thorough impact analysis on different industry-specific and macroeconomic factors that impact the growth of the electronic shelf label market.

Chapter 7 – Global Analysis and Forecasts

This chapter includes historical analysis of electronic shelf label market along with current market scenario. It also covers forecast projections for the 2018-2026 assessment period along with metrics such as market attractiveness index and CAGR.

Chapter 8 – Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis by Product Type

The chapter includes historical analysis in US$ Mn and volume projections of various product types of electronic shelf labels. Analysis on LCD, E-Ink and other product type segments has been included in this chapter.

Chapter 9 – Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis by Technology

This chapter covers past data and future market projections apropos to the various technologies such as ZigBee, BLE, Wi-Fi and others used in electronic shelf labels.

Chapter 10 – Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis by Application

The chapter includes current and future analysis on the sales and demand for electronic shelf labels among various application areas such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, department stores and pharmacies.

Chapter 11 – Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis by Region

This chapter focuses on the adoption and sales scenario of electronic shelf label among various regional markets including North America, Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the World (RoW) along with country wise analysis during the 2018-2026 timeline.

Chapter 12 – Global Pricing Analysis

The chapter reflects regional pricing analysis on electronic shelf label across various countries. Pricing of various product types, and key manufacturer pricing has been compiled in this section.

Chapter 13 – North America Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis

This chapter focuses on North America electronic shelf label market that covers assessment on countries such as US and Canada and the adoption of electronic shelf label in these countries. Assessment of various product types, technologies used and sales of electronic shelf label across application areas in the North America region have been included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis

The chapter focuses on Europe electronic shelf label market that reflects assessment of countries including Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia and rest of Europe. Assessment of various product types, technologies used and sales of electronic shelf label across application areas in the Europe region have been included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – RoW Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis

This chapter reflects the assessment pertaining to sales and demand for electronic shelf label in rest of the world, including regions of Latin America, SEA and Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Assessment of various product types, technologies used and sales of electronic shelf label across application areas in the RoW region have been included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – China Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis

The China electronic shelf label market has been elaborated in this chapter along with market attractiveness index on each segment. Assessment of various product types, technologies used and sales of electronic shelf label across application areas in this country have been included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – Japan Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis

This chapter focuses on Japan electronic shelf label market along with historical data and forecast projections. Assessment of various product types, technologies used and sales of electronic shelf label across application areas in this country have been included in this chapter.

Chapter 18 – Competition Landscape

The competitive landscape section covers in-depth analysis on various key companies involved in the electronic shelf label market. Various facets of major companies are included in this section for the perusal of the reader.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used

This chapter includes various assumptions on market forecasts, currency, and company financials. List of various acronyms such as CAGR, Y-o-Y, Mn, ESL, GDP and BPS, to name a few have been covered in the chapter. Moreover, list of key sources such as World Bank, IMF, ICOMIA and company websites and its service offerings, brochures and quotations have been compiled in this chapter.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter reflects covers in-depth research methodology that has been carried out to glean several market insights. Detailed information on various sources, various respondents touch-based for primary interviews along with information on paid sources has been covered in this section. Moreover, a systematic research approach has been highlighted in this section for the reader.

