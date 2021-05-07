Fiberboard Market Insights, Scope And Forecast By 2018-2028

Report Description

This Fact.MR report studies the global fiberboard market for the period 2018–2028. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global fiberboard market that gradually help transform global businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the fiberboard production, export and import scenario of countries in all the seven key regions, for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the fiberboard market has been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for fiberboard has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on fiberboard market. Secondary sources for data on fiberboard trade include Factiva, the Food & Agriculture Organization and Hoover’s, as well as company annual reports & publications. Detailed trade data has been provided to assess the global fiberboard market supply/demand scenario.

The global fiberboard market report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by a thorough definition of fiberboard, as per FAO, and the market segmentation describing the scope of the study. A dedicated page describes why Fact.MR has chosen to cover the fiberboard market in 2018. This is to outline the significance of fiberboard as a product, and the impact the fiberboard market growth will have on the industry.

A porter’s analysis section ensures thorough understanding of the level of competition in the Fiberboard market. Porter’s analysis for the global fiberboard market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global Fiberboard market, which includes FMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the Fiberboard market.

The various board types considered in the fiberboard market study include hardboard (density exceeding 0.8 g/cm3 ), Medium and High Density Fiberboard (MDF/HDF) (density between 0.5 and 0.8 g/cm3 ), and ‘other fiberboard’ (density lower than 0.5 g/cm3 ). Of these, the Medium Density Fiberboard/High Density Fiberboard segment accounts for the lion’s share of the global fiberboard market.

On the basis of application, the global fiberboard market has been segment into packaging and construction. The construction segment has been further subdivided into five categories, which include roofing, flooring & panelling, exterior sheathing, sound proofing, and others. The construction segment is expected to heavily dominate during the forecast period, accounting for more than 9/10th of the fiberboard demand.

The next section of the report highlights the Fiberboard market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the fiberboard market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional Fiberboard market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of fiberboard and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the Fiberboard market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis on how the Fiberboard market is expected to develop in the future.

Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, downstream industry demand for fiberboard and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the fiberboard market and identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments for the global Fiberboard market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the Fiberboard market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the fiberboard market. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the Fiberboard market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the fiberboard market is mentioned in the report.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for Fiberboard globally, Fact.MR developed the Fiberboard market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on Fiberboard market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total Fiberboard market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the fiberboard market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the fiberboard market.

The key fiberboard manufacturers which have been profiled in this report include – Evergreen Fiberboard Berhad, KRONOSPAN Verwaltungs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Kastamonu Entegre Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., UAB Grigeo Baltwood, Georgia Pacific Building Products LLC, Jining Best Star Wood Co Ltd., Coillte Group, Finsa Forest Products S.A., Proteak Uno SAB de C.V., and Norbord Inc.

Key segments covered

By Board Type Hardboard Medium/Hard Density Fiberboard MDF/HDF Other Fiberboard

By Application Construction Roofing Sound Proofing Exterior Sheathing Flooring & Paneling Others



Key regions covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India ASEAN South Korea Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Iran Israel Rest of MEA

Japan

