Global Civil Engineering Service Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Civil Engineering Service market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Civil Engineering Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Planning & Design
Construction
Maintenance
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Real Estate
Infrastructure
Industrial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
AECOM
Jacobs Engineering Group
Amec Foster Wheeler
United States Army Corps of Engineers
SNC-Lavalin
Bechtel Group
HDR
Galfar Engineering & Contracting SAOG
Hatch Mott MacDonald
Fluor Corporation
Louis Berger Group
Stantec
Tetra Tech
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Civil Engineering Service market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Civil Engineering Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Civil Engineering Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Civil Engineering Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Civil Engineering Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Civil Engineering Service Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Civil Engineering Service Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Civil Engineering Service Segment by Type
2.2.1 Planning & Design
2.2.3 Maintenance
2.2.4 Others
2.2.3 Maintenance
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Civil Engineering Service Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Civil Engineering Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Civil Engineering Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Civil Engineering Service Segment by Application
2.4.1 Real Estate
2.4.2 Infrastructure
2.4.3 Industrial
2.5 Civil Engineering Service Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Civil Engineering Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Civil Engineering Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Civil Engineering Service by Players
3.1 Global Civil Engineering Service Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Civil Engineering Service Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Civil Engineering Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Civil Engineering Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Civil Engineering Service by Regions
4.1 Civil Engineering Service Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Civil Engineering Service Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Civil Engineering Service Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Civil Engineering Service Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Civil Engineering Service Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Civil Engineering Service
..…continued.
