Exercise Mats Market Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027| STOTT PILATES, Gaiam, SuperMats, Natural Fitness, Fitness Gear

Los Angeles, United State: The global Exercise Mats market is elaborately discussed in the report so as to help readers to gain sound understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. The Exercise Mats report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and accurate picture of the current and future market situations. The analysts have carefully forecast the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other vital factors with the help of industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. Players can use the Exercise Mats market report to build effective strategies for concentrating on key segments and regions and boosting their business in the global Exercise Mats market.
In this section of the report, the global Exercise Mats Market focuses on the major players that are operating in the market and their competitive landscape present in the market. The Exercise Mats report includes a list of initiatives taken by the companies in the past years along with the ones, which are likely to happen in the coming years. Analysts have also made a note of their expansion plans for the near future, financial analysis of these companies, and their research and development activities. This research report includes a complete dashboard view of the global Exercise Mats market, which helps the readers to view an in-depth knowledge about the report.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Exercise Mats Market Research Report: STOTT PILATES, Gaiam, SuperMats, Natural Fitness, Fitness Gear, Body-Solid, Century, Dollamur, GoFit, Jade Yoga, Life Energy, LifeSpan Fitness, Manduka, Merrithew, Nike, Reebok, Shock Athletic, Stamina Products, ZEN-GA, Lululemon, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, PrAna Revolutionary, Easyoga, HATHAYOGA, Kharma Khare
Global Exercise Mats Market by Type: PVC, Foam, Rubber, Microfiber, Vinyl, Others
Global Exercise Mats Market by Application: House, GYM, School, Others
The researchers used market breakdown and data triangulation methods to segment the global Exercise Mats market and estimate the market size of each product and application segment. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to identify key growth pockets of the global Exercise Mats market and prepare powerful strategies to cash in on them. The research study includes a brilliant and specific analysis of top regions expected to attract strong growth in the global Exercise Mats market. The analysts have focused on the market share, revenue growth, recent developments, price, and other key factors of regional markets.
Questions Answered by the Report:
Which are the dominant players of the global Exercise Mats market?
What will be the size of the global Exercise Mats market in the coming years?
Which segment will lead the global Exercise Mats market?
How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Exercise Mats market?
What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Exercise Mats market?
Table of Contents
1 Exercise Mats Market Overview
1.1 Exercise Mats Product Overview
1.2 Exercise Mats Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 PVC
1.2.2 Foam
1.2.3 Rubber
1.2.4 Microfiber
1.2.5 Vinyl
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Exercise Mats Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Exercise Mats Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Exercise Mats Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Exercise Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Exercise Mats Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Exercise Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Exercise Mats Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Exercise Mats Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Exercise Mats Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Exercise Mats Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Exercise Mats Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Exercise Mats Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Exercise Mats Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Exercise Mats Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Exercise Mats as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Exercise Mats Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Exercise Mats Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Exercise Mats Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Exercise Mats Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Exercise Mats Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Exercise Mats Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Exercise Mats Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Exercise Mats Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Exercise Mats Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Exercise Mats Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Exercise Mats Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Exercise Mats Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Exercise Mats by Application
4.1 Exercise Mats Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 House
4.1.2 GYM
4.1.3 School
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Exercise Mats Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Exercise Mats Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Exercise Mats Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Exercise Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Exercise Mats Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Exercise Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Exercise Mats Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Exercise Mats by Country
5.1 North America Exercise Mats Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Exercise Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Exercise Mats Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Exercise Mats Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Exercise Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Exercise Mats Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Exercise Mats by Country
6.1 Europe Exercise Mats Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Exercise Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Exercise Mats Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Exercise Mats Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Exercise Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Exercise Mats Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Exercise Mats by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Exercise Mats Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Exercise Mats Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Exercise Mats Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Exercise Mats Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Exercise Mats Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Exercise Mats Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Exercise Mats by Country
8.1 Latin America Exercise Mats Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Exercise Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Exercise Mats Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Exercise Mats Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Exercise Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Exercise Mats Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Exercise Mats by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise Mats Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise Mats Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise Mats Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise Mats Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise Mats Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Exercise Mats Business
10.1 STOTT PILATES
10.1.1 STOTT PILATES Corporation Information
10.1.2 STOTT PILATES Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 STOTT PILATES Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 STOTT PILATES Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.1.5 STOTT PILATES Recent Development
10.2 Gaiam
10.2.1 Gaiam Corporation Information
10.2.2 Gaiam Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Gaiam Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 STOTT PILATES Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.2.5 Gaiam Recent Development
10.3 SuperMats
10.3.1 SuperMats Corporation Information
10.3.2 SuperMats Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 SuperMats Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 SuperMats Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.3.5 SuperMats Recent Development
10.4 Natural Fitness
10.4.1 Natural Fitness Corporation Information
10.4.2 Natural Fitness Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Natural Fitness Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Natural Fitness Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.4.5 Natural Fitness Recent Development
10.5 Fitness Gear
10.5.1 Fitness Gear Corporation Information
10.5.2 Fitness Gear Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Fitness Gear Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Fitness Gear Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.5.5 Fitness Gear Recent Development
10.6 Body-Solid
10.6.1 Body-Solid Corporation Information
10.6.2 Body-Solid Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Body-Solid Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Body-Solid Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.6.5 Body-Solid Recent Development
10.7 Century
10.7.1 Century Corporation Information
10.7.2 Century Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Century Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Century Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.7.5 Century Recent Development
10.8 Dollamur
10.8.1 Dollamur Corporation Information
10.8.2 Dollamur Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Dollamur Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Dollamur Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.8.5 Dollamur Recent Development
10.9 GoFit
10.9.1 GoFit Corporation Information
10.9.2 GoFit Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 GoFit Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 GoFit Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.9.5 GoFit Recent Development
10.10 Jade Yoga
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Exercise Mats Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Jade Yoga Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Jade Yoga Recent Development
10.11 Life Energy
10.11.1 Life Energy Corporation Information
10.11.2 Life Energy Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Life Energy Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Life Energy Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.11.5 Life Energy Recent Development
10.12 LifeSpan Fitness
10.12.1 LifeSpan Fitness Corporation Information
10.12.2 LifeSpan Fitness Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 LifeSpan Fitness Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 LifeSpan Fitness Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.12.5 LifeSpan Fitness Recent Development
10.13 Manduka
10.13.1 Manduka Corporation Information
10.13.2 Manduka Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Manduka Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Manduka Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.13.5 Manduka Recent Development
10.14 Merrithew
10.14.1 Merrithew Corporation Information
10.14.2 Merrithew Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Merrithew Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Merrithew Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.14.5 Merrithew Recent Development
10.15 Nike
10.15.1 Nike Corporation Information
10.15.2 Nike Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Nike Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Nike Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.15.5 Nike Recent Development
10.16 Reebok
10.16.1 Reebok Corporation Information
10.16.2 Reebok Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Reebok Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Reebok Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.16.5 Reebok Recent Development
10.17 Shock Athletic
10.17.1 Shock Athletic Corporation Information
10.17.2 Shock Athletic Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Shock Athletic Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Shock Athletic Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.17.5 Shock Athletic Recent Development
10.18 Stamina Products
10.18.1 Stamina Products Corporation Information
10.18.2 Stamina Products Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Stamina Products Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Stamina Products Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.18.5 Stamina Products Recent Development
10.19 ZEN-GA
10.19.1 ZEN-GA Corporation Information
10.19.2 ZEN-GA Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 ZEN-GA Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 ZEN-GA Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.19.5 ZEN-GA Recent Development
10.20 Lululemon
10.20.1 Lululemon Corporation Information
10.20.2 Lululemon Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Lululemon Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Lululemon Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.20.5 Lululemon Recent Development
10.21 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
10.21.1 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Corporation Information
10.21.2 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.21.5 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Recent Development
10.22 PrAna Revolutionary
10.22.1 PrAna Revolutionary Corporation Information
10.22.2 PrAna Revolutionary Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 PrAna Revolutionary Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 PrAna Revolutionary Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.22.5 PrAna Revolutionary Recent Development
10.23 Easyoga
10.23.1 Easyoga Corporation Information
10.23.2 Easyoga Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Easyoga Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Easyoga Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.23.5 Easyoga Recent Development
10.24 HATHAYOGA
10.24.1 HATHAYOGA Corporation Information
10.24.2 HATHAYOGA Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 HATHAYOGA Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 HATHAYOGA Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.24.5 HATHAYOGA Recent Development
10.25 Kharma Khare
10.25.1 Kharma Khare Corporation Information
10.25.2 Kharma Khare Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Kharma Khare Exercise Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Kharma Khare Exercise Mats Products Offered
10.25.5 Kharma Khare Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Exercise Mats Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Exercise Mats Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Exercise Mats Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Exercise Mats Distributors
12.3 Exercise Mats Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
