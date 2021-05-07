Reactive Powder Concrete Market Growth , Leading Players and Forecast to 2025

A report on Reactive Powder Concrete Market has been added by Kenneth Research into its market research repository. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market by determining the relationship between the dependent and independent variables through correlation and regression for the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. The report on Reactive Powder Concrete Market further provides the supply and demand risks associated with the growth of the market, and consists of macro-economic indicators that are contributing to the market growth. The market is thriving on account of the growing trade on fuel worldwide, backed by the rising demand for energy from the end-users. According to the statistics by the World Bank, exports of fuel increased from 12.91% of merchandise exports in 2001 to 14.25% of merchandise exports in 2018. Additionally, imports of fuel registered a growth by 1.28x between the years 2001 and 2018. In 2001, the import of fuel was 10.30% of merchandise exports whereas in 2018, it was 13.19% of merchandise exports. On the other hand, the increasing focus of the players in the energy and power industry to lower their cost of operations so as to enhance their profitability, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. The natural gas rents, which is defined as the difference between the total cost of production of natural gas and the production value at world prices, decreased significantly from 0.40% of GDP in 2001 to 0.18% of GDP in 2017. Alternatively, the oil rents, which increased from 1.09% of GDP in 2001 to 1.30% of GDP in 2019, portrays the need amongst the players to enhance their focus in reducing the cost of production of oil.

Reactive Powder Concrete Market is majorly driven by the increasing product consumption in construction industry, owing to its flexural and compressive strength.

RPC is a composite material which is currently under development, and is predicted to transform the construction industry, by the optimization of the material used for construction. Reactive powder concrete is used to build structures which are strong, durable, and eco-friendly. RPC possesses better strength when compared to high-performance concrete.

Reactive Powder Concrete Market: Market Dynamics

RPC is preferred over high-performance concrete (HPC) due to its high compressive strength of more than 200 MPa and also due to its low water absorbing capacity. These factors make the RPC suitable for military waste containment applications.

Growing requirement of raw materials, coupled with the necessity for building earthquake resistant and blast resistant structures is projected to propel the market growth. Moreover, the application of micro-structures for the construction of nuclear and industrial storage facilities would provide some key opportunities to the growth of reactive powder concrete market.

The market is primarily restrained by the product’s high prices. The minerals used in the production of RPC are expensive when compared to the minerals used to produce conventional concrete. This factor is expected to restrain the global market growth.

Reactive Powder Concrete Market: By Application

Based on application, the market has been segmented into power plants, military construction, vehicle and railway bridges, and others. The reactive powder concrete market for vehicles and railway bridges is predicted to hold the dominant share, owing to the product’s strength capabilities to sustain in places where seismic activities are more. The railway bridges are needed to be constructed with materials, which can sustain seismic activities, and the reactive powder concrete is one of the key options for this application. Due to this, the market for railway bridges is expected to dominate the market.

Reactive Powder Concrete Market: By Region

The North America reactive powder concrete market is expected to have the major share in 2017. This region serves the majority of the RPC demand, owing to the presence of numerous construction sites, coupled with high adoption rates of new technologies.

Increasing construction sector in China and India will provide an exponential rise to the growth of Asia Pacific market. Moreover, frequent earthquakes in Japan will further attribute to the increasing product demand during the forecast period.

Reactive Powder Concrete Market: Competitive Landscape

Some significant players in the global reactive powder concrete market include BASF SE, Gulf Precast Concrete, Cemex S.A.B. De. C.V., Ecocem Ireland Ltd., Lafarge Holcim, Illinois Tool Works, Cnbm Heidelberg Concrete AG, Sika, Votorantim Cimentos S.A., and Taiwan Concrete Corporation among several others.

