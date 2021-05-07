Global IoT in Aviation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT in Aviation market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the IoT in Aviation value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
IoT Devices
Sensors & Actuators
Processors
Software and Applications
IoT Platforms
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Ground Operations
Passenger Processing
Baggage Tracking
Airport Maintenance
Security and Surveillance
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Microsoft Corporation
IBM
Cisco
Amadeus IT Group
Wind River
Blip System
SAP SE
Honeywell
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global IoT in Aviation market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of IoT in Aviation market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global IoT in Aviation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the IoT in Aviation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of IoT in Aviation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global IoT in Aviation Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 IoT in Aviation Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 IoT in Aviation Segment by Type
2.2.1 IoT Devices
2.2.3 Processors
2.2.4 Software and Applications
2.2.5 IoT Platforms
2.3 IoT in Aviation Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global IoT in Aviation Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global IoT in Aviation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 IoT in Aviation Segment by Application
2.4.1 Ground Operations
2.4.2 Passenger Processing
2.4.3 Baggage Tracking
2.4.4 Airport Maintenance
2.4.5 Security and Surveillance
2.4.6 Others
2.5 IoT in Aviation Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global IoT in Aviation Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global IoT in Aviation Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global IoT in Aviation by Players
3.1 Global IoT in Aviation Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global IoT in Aviation Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global IoT in Aviation Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global IoT in Aviation Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 IoT in Aviation by Region
..…continued.
