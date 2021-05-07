Health Information Systems Market Competitive Landscape, Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2020 To 2027

The global Health Information Systems (HIS) market was valued at USD 99.29 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 182.29 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9%. A health information system comprises a system designed to manage healthcare data. Healthcare Information Systems has the potential to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of healthcare. Health care system has enabled us to cure diseases, extend lives, improve the well-being and improve the quality of life. Through the use of secure health information systems, health care will further benefitted from advancements that are making sure health information is confidential, available when and where it is needed, contributing to safer, higher quality, more coordinated, and more efficient and less costly care for everyone. A number of tools exist and are being developed using help health information technology (IT) to plan and enhance the service provided to the patient and evaluate health.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Merge Healthcare (IBM), Agfa Gevaert, Neusoft, and NextGen Healthcare Information Systems.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Health Information Systems market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Health Information Systems market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Health Information Systems industry throughout the forecast period.
By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
- Hardware
- Software and Systems
- Services
By Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
- Web-based
- Shared hosting/Mass hosting/Virtual hosting
- Dedicated hosting
- Root server hosting
- Reseller hosting
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
By Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Hospital
- Electronic health record
- Electronic medical record
- Real-time healthcare
- Patient engagement solution
- Population health management
- Pharmacy
- Prescription management
- Automated dispensing systems
- Inventory management
- Others
- Laboratory
- Revenue Cycle Management
- Medical Imaging
- Radiology
- Monitoring analysis software
- Picture archiving and communication systems
By End Use Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centres
- Academic and Research Institutes
Health Information Systems market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Health Information Systems Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Health Information Systems Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Health Information Systems market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Health Information Systems industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Health Information Systems industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Health Information Systems industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Health Information Systems market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
