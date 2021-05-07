Necktie Market Trends, statistics, key companies Growth and Regional Forecast 2027| Burberry, Hugo Boss, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gucci, Ermenegildo Zegna, Original Penguin

Los Angeles, United State: The global Necktie market is elaborately discussed in the report so as to help readers to gain sound understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. The Necktie report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and accurate picture of the current and future market situations. The analysts have carefully forecast the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other vital factors with the help of industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. Players can use the Necktie market report to build effective strategies for concentrating on key segments and regions and boosting their business in the global Necktie market.

In this section of the report, the global Necktie Market focuses on the major players that are operating in the market and their competitive landscape present in the market. The Necktie report includes a list of initiatives taken by the companies in the past years along with the ones, which are likely to happen in the coming years. Analysts have also made a note of their expansion plans for the near future, financial analysis of these companies, and their research and development activities. This research report includes a complete dashboard view of the global Necktie market, which helps the readers to view an in-depth knowledge about the report.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Necktie Market Research Report: Burberry, Hugo Boss, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gucci, Ermenegildo Zegna, Original Penguin, Saint Laurent, Alexander Mcqueen, Paul Smith, Theory, J.Crew, Topman, Ted Baker, Uniqlo

Global Necktie Market by Type: Silk, Polyester, Others

Global Necktie Market by Application: Men, Women

The researchers used market breakdown and data triangulation methods to segment the global Necktie market and estimate the market size of each product and application segment. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to identify key growth pockets of the global Necktie market and prepare powerful strategies to cash in on them. The research study includes a brilliant and specific analysis of top regions expected to attract strong growth in the global Necktie market. The analysts have focused on the market share, revenue growth, recent developments, price, and other key factors of regional markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Necktie market?

What will be the size of the global Necktie market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Necktie market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Necktie market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Necktie market?

Table of Contents

1 Necktie Market Overview

1.1 Necktie Product Overview

1.2 Necktie Market Segment by Material

1.2.1 Silk

1.2.2 Polyester

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Necktie Market Size by Material

1.3.1 Global Necktie Market Size Overview by Material (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Necktie Historic Market Size Review by Material (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Necktie Sales Breakdown in Volume by Material (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Necktie Sales Breakdown in Value by Material (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Necktie Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Necktie Forecasted Market Size by Material (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Necktie Sales Breakdown in Volume by Material (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Necktie Sales Breakdown in Value by Material (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Necktie Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Material

1.4.1 North America Necktie Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Necktie Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Necktie Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Necktie Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Necktie Sales Breakdown by Material (2016-2021)

2 Global Necktie Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Necktie Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Necktie Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Necktie Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Necktie Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Necktie Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Necktie Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Necktie Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Necktie as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Necktie Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Necktie Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Necktie Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Necktie Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Necktie Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Necktie Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Necktie Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Necktie Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Necktie Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Necktie Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Necktie Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Necktie Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Necktie by Application

4.1 Necktie Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Men

4.1.2 Women

4.2 Global Necktie Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Necktie Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Necktie Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Necktie Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Necktie Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Necktie Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Necktie Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Necktie Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Necktie Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Necktie Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Necktie Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Necktie Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Necktie Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Necktie Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Necktie Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Necktie by Country

5.1 North America Necktie Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Necktie Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Necktie Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Necktie Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Necktie Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Necktie Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Necktie by Country

6.1 Europe Necktie Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Necktie Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Necktie Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Necktie Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Necktie Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Necktie Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Necktie by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Necktie Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Necktie Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Necktie Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Necktie Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Necktie Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Necktie Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Necktie by Country

8.1 Latin America Necktie Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Necktie Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Necktie Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Necktie Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Necktie Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Necktie Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Necktie by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Necktie Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Necktie Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Necktie Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Necktie Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Necktie Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Necktie Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Necktie Business

10.1 Burberry

10.1.1 Burberry Corporation Information

10.1.2 Burberry Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Burberry Necktie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Burberry Necktie Products Offered

10.1.5 Burberry Recent Development

10.2 Hugo Boss

10.2.1 Hugo Boss Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hugo Boss Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Hugo Boss Necktie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Burberry Necktie Products Offered

10.2.5 Hugo Boss Recent Development

10.3 Salvatore Ferragamo

10.3.1 Salvatore Ferragamo Corporation Information

10.3.2 Salvatore Ferragamo Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Salvatore Ferragamo Necktie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Salvatore Ferragamo Necktie Products Offered

10.3.5 Salvatore Ferragamo Recent Development

10.4 Gucci

10.4.1 Gucci Corporation Information

10.4.2 Gucci Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Gucci Necktie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Gucci Necktie Products Offered

10.4.5 Gucci Recent Development

10.5 Ermenegildo Zegna

10.5.1 Ermenegildo Zegna Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ermenegildo Zegna Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Ermenegildo Zegna Necktie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Ermenegildo Zegna Necktie Products Offered

10.5.5 Ermenegildo Zegna Recent Development

10.6 Original Penguin

10.6.1 Original Penguin Corporation Information

10.6.2 Original Penguin Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Original Penguin Necktie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Original Penguin Necktie Products Offered

10.6.5 Original Penguin Recent Development

10.7 Saint Laurent

10.7.1 Saint Laurent Corporation Information

10.7.2 Saint Laurent Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Saint Laurent Necktie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Saint Laurent Necktie Products Offered

10.7.5 Saint Laurent Recent Development

10.8 Alexander Mcqueen

10.8.1 Alexander Mcqueen Corporation Information

10.8.2 Alexander Mcqueen Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Alexander Mcqueen Necktie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Alexander Mcqueen Necktie Products Offered

10.8.5 Alexander Mcqueen Recent Development

10.9 Paul Smith

10.9.1 Paul Smith Corporation Information

10.9.2 Paul Smith Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Paul Smith Necktie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Paul Smith Necktie Products Offered

10.9.5 Paul Smith Recent Development

10.10 Theory

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Necktie Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Theory Necktie Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Theory Recent Development

10.11 J.Crew

10.11.1 J.Crew Corporation Information

10.11.2 J.Crew Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 J.Crew Necktie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 J.Crew Necktie Products Offered

10.11.5 J.Crew Recent Development

10.12 Topman

10.12.1 Topman Corporation Information

10.12.2 Topman Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Topman Necktie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Topman Necktie Products Offered

10.12.5 Topman Recent Development

10.13 Ted Baker

10.13.1 Ted Baker Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ted Baker Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ted Baker Necktie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ted Baker Necktie Products Offered

10.13.5 Ted Baker Recent Development

10.14 Uniqlo

10.14.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information

10.14.2 Uniqlo Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Uniqlo Necktie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Uniqlo Necktie Products Offered

10.14.5 Uniqlo Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Necktie Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Necktie Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Necktie Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Necktie Distributors

12.3 Necktie Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

