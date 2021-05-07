Bulgur Market Worth by Manufacturer, Region, Type and Application Forecast to 2020-2027

The global bulgur market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years. Bulgur is a cereal food made from several different wheat grain species. It is different from cracked wheat as wheat grains are only in their crushed form but not parboiled like bulgur. The process of parboiling the bulgur reduces the requirement of cooking, making it ready-to-eat just by soaking it in the water. Bulgur is available in various grind forms typically fine, medium, coarse, and extra coarse, which are used for different purposes such as coarse bulgur is used to make pottages while file and medium sized bulgur are used for breakfast cereals.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

Coronavirus has spread all over the world and most of the countries are adopting lockdown measures to control the spread of the virus and securing public health. The COVID-19 pandemic saw a decline in the economic growth in almost all the major countries, thus affecting consumer spending patterns.

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of bulgur, which negatively impact the market growth..

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Rapid urbanization has totally changed the lifestyles of consumers and affected it in a different manner. Increase in working population globally made people more health conscious to maintain their good health with that entire hectic life schedule and thus leaned toward opting healthier food options such as bulgur, are all the factors driving the growth of bulgur market. Bulgur wheat consist of various nutrients such as thiamine, vitamin B, niacin, vitamin B6, and riboflavin, which help in lowering blood pressure, protects the heart, increase metabolism, and converts homocysteine into less harm harmful chemical. Others minerals including zinc, selenium, phosphorous, and magnesium have encouraged its use in food industry for its health beneficial properties.

Key Benefits of the Report This study presents the analytical depiction of the global bulgur industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global bulgur market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global bulgur market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global bulgur market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps? Allied Market Research has segmented the Bulgur Market report on the basis of Type ,Form, Application, Distribution Channel, Industry Vertical :- Segment Subsegment Type Fine Bulgur

Whole/Coarse Grain Bulgur Form Fresh

Dehydrated Application Dressing and Salads

Sweets

Bakery Products

Confectionery

Others Distribution Channel Online

Offline

Others Industry Vertical Food & Beverages

Others

