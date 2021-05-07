Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market Analysis by Size, Share, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand Overview, Regional Outlook And Growth Forecast to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Europe defense drone antenna market is expected to grow from US$ 125.99 million in 2019 to US$ 223.33 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 % from 2020 to 2027.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) have been designed and developed for military and civilian applications. The UAV manufacturing sector in Europe is in the growth phase of its life cycle. These vehicles are widely used for fighter combat, surveillance, aircraft carrier operations, stealth missions, and military communications applications. The production of UAVs requires a substantial number of electronic components for the data recording and transmission applications, and also for avionic functions. The antennas are among the most vital electronic components of any UAV, as these antennas enable the vehicle to transmit data to and receive data from other systems, as well as the people on the ground. The antennas which are utilized on unmanned vehicles are, in general, flexible, rugged dipole or blade antennas with the omnidirectional coverage. Thus, as UAVs’ demand increases across Europe, the need for a broader range of antennas will also increase for data communications systems, payloads, command and control systems. Factors such as increasing interest in circular omni-directional antennas and rise in drone procurement by military forces due to higher defense budgets are expected to drive the Europe defense drone antenna market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Alaris Holdings Limited

Antenna Research Associates, Inc.

Cobham Limited

PPM Systems

TE Connectivity

Trimble Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Defense Drone Antenna Market.

