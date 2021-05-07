Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Food Delivery Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Food Delivery Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Online Food Delivery Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Restaurant-to-Consumer

Platform-to-Consumer

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Cash on Delivery

Online

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Just Eat Holding Limited

Seamless

Takeaway.com

Swiggy

Uber Technologies Inc.

DoorDash

Postmates Inc.

Zomato

GrubHub

Flytrex

Deliveroo

Munchery

ELE

Eat24

Delivery Hero

Instacart

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Food Delivery Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Online Food Delivery Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Food Delivery Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Food Delivery Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Food Delivery Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Online Food Delivery Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Online Food Delivery Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Restaurant-to-Consumer

2.3 Online Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Online Food Delivery Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cash on Delivery

2.4.2 Online

2.5 Online Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Online Food Delivery Services by Players

3.1 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Online Food Delivery Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Online Food Delivery Services by Regions

4.1 Online Food Delivery Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Online Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Online Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Online Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Online Food Delivery Services Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Online Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Online Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Online Food Delivery Services Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Online Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Online Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Online Food Delivery Services by Countries

7.2 Europe Online Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Online Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery Services by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

…continued

