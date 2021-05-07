Europe Fertilizer Additive Market is calculated to reach US$ 590.5 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% | Effect of COVID-19 on Europe Fertilizer Additive Market

Europe fertilizer additive market was valued at US$ 473.4 Mn in 2018, and is calculated to reach US$ 590.5 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 – 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Fertilizer Additive Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Fertilizer Additive Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Europe comprises developed and developing countries such as the Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Europe accounts for a remarkable share in the Fertilizer additive market. The agricultural sector in the region has witnessed growth during the previous years, leading to rise in demand for fertilizer additives. Some of the key players offering fertilizer additive in Europe are Solvay and ArrMaz among others. The market for fertilizer additive in Europe is anticipated to grow primarily due to the growth in the agricultural sector. In addition, the inclusion of additives for the enhancement of the fertilizer’s quality and efficiency has offered a growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period. Novel techniques of fertilizer additive production are gaining popularity. A new method developed for manufacturing fertilizer additives extracts micronutrients from used alkaline batteries.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Fertilizer Additive Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Fertilizer Additive Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

EUROPE FERTILIZER ADDITIVE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Function

Dust Control Agent

AntiCaking Agent

Anti-foam Agents

Granulation Aids

Corrosion Inhibitors

Hydrophobing Agents

Others

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Application

Mono Ammonium Phosphate

Triple Super Phosphate

Urea

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Ammonium Nitrate/CAN

Others

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Form

Granular

Prilled

Powdered

Europe Fertilizer Additive Market – By Country

Germany

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Arrmaz (Arkema Group)

Solvay

KAO CORPORATION

Chemipol S.A

Clariant

Dorf Ketal

Michelman, Inc

Novochem Group

The research on the Europe Fertilizer Additive Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Fertilizer Additive Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Fertilizer Additive Market.

