Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market – Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2020-2027 | Key Player -ASV Global, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, Eca Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., Liquid Robotics, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Outlook – 2027

Unmanned surface vehicle (USV) also known as autonomous surface vehicles (ASV) operate on the surface of the water without any crew. These are far cheaper than the equivalent weather vehicles and research vehicles. The main component that drives such unmanned systems is the unmanned auto pilot system (UAPS20). These vehicles can be used to explore such places, where the climatic condition is rough thereby gathering necessary information without putting the life of any individual at stake.

The key factors for the growth of the market are increased demand for water quality monitoring, maritime security, and threats, and the need for ocean data and mapping. With the fresh water bodies getting contaminated and in spite of the government initiatives to stop them; such vehicles will be of utmost help in surveillance and preventing them from getting contaminated. However, the presence of low cost autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) are expected restraint the market growth.

The market for unmanned surface vehicle is segmented into application, size, propulsion system, modes of operation, payload, and geography. By application, it is divided into defense, scientific research, commercial, and others. By size, it is classified into small, medium, large, and extra-large. By mode of operation, it is categorized into intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), mine counter measures (MCM), anti-submarine warfare, oil & gas explorations, oceanology data mapping, and others. By payload segment, it is segmented into sidescan sonar, towed array, dipping sonar, mini autonomous underwater vehicle, expandable mine neutralizers, unmanned aerial vehicle, geotechnical seabed data collector, and underway water column profilers. By geography, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics of the global unmanned surface vehicle market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2023.

Exhaustive analysis of the market by application helps understand the technologies that are currently used along with the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence helps understand the competitive scenario across the geographies as well as among the players.

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Key Segmentation:

By Application

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Others

By Size

Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large

By Modes Of Operation

Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Mine Counter Measures (MCM)

Anti-Submarine Warfare

Oil & Gas Explorations

Oceanology Data Mapping

Others

By Payload

Sidescan Sonar

Towed Array

Dipping Sonar

Mini Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Expandable Mine Neutralizers

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Geotechnical Seabed Data Collector

Underway Water Column Profilers

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Players

5G International, Inc.

ASV Global

Atlas Elektronik GmbH.

Eca Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Liquid Robotics, Inc.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Searobotics

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Textron, Inc.

