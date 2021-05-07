Global DNA Forensic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of DNA Forensic market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the DNA Forensic, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the DNA Forensic market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by DNA Forensic companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Equipment

Supplies

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Law Enforcement

Biodefense

Healthcare

Physical Security

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Roche

Morpho (Safran)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Laboratory Corporation

Illumina

QIAGEN

Promega

LGC Forensics

GE Healthcare

NEC

Applied DNA Sciences Inc

ZyGEM

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global DNA Forensic market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of DNA Forensic market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global DNA Forensic players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the DNA Forensic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of DNA Forensic submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global DNA Forensic Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 DNA Forensic Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 DNA Forensic Segment by Type

2.2.1 Equipment

2.2.2 Equipment

2.3 DNA Forensic Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global DNA Forensic Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global DNA Forensic Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 DNA Forensic Segment by Application

2.4.1 Law Enforcement

2.4.2 Biodefense

2.4.3 Healthcare

2.4.4 Physical Security

2.5 DNA Forensic Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global DNA Forensic Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global DNA Forensic Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

…continued

